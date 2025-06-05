21-year-old St Andrews Uni student charging firms thousands for her AI skills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

21-year-old St Andrews Uni student charging firms thousands for her AI skills

Ideja Bajra charges £25,000 as a consultancy retainer fee, while one-off workshops are £2,500.

Ideja Bajra, founder of Edvance AI. Image: Ideja Bajra
Ideja Bajra, founder of Edvance AI. Image: Ideja Bajra
By Dylan Lockhart

A St Andrews University undergraduate has set up a successful AI consultancy business in her spare time.

Ideja Bajra is currently studying for a degree in cell biology at the prestigious Fife university.

However, fascinated by the world of artificial intelligence, she decided to teach herself the basics.

Fast forward a few months and the 21-year-old is now an AI expert working with top firms including the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Getting familiar with AI

London-born Ideja, who is due to graduate later this month, officially launched Edvance AI in April last year.

In her first year of business, the undergraduate student worked with 10 different clients, providing one-off workshops and consulting retainers.

She said: “When I was introduced to AI, I became absolutely fixated on it. I took to YouTube to upskill myself.

Ideja Bajra in a panel discussion about the future of AI, at the AI & Big Data Expo. Image: Ideja Bajra
Ideja Bajra taking part in a panel discussion about the future of AI, at the AI & Big Data Expo. Image: Ideja Bajra

“It took at least nine months of intensive scavenging the internet for everything I could find.

“I came from a non-technical background and didn’t attend any courses. I just watched videos and read as much as I could.

“Then I decided to start a consulting firm that focuses on the application of AI in the workplace.

“I have worked with the Royal Bank of Scotland, PGIM Asset Management, and Alpha Real Capital. Some others I can’t mention because they are under NDAs.”

AI workshops

Now that Ideja’s university exams are coming to an end, she plans to continue growing her business. She is currently finalising deals with five more companies.

Ideja offers differing price models depending on the size and literacy level of the company.

This includes assessments of AI literacy and implementation strategies to help organisations use the technology effectively.

21-year-old Ideja Bajra, the founder of Edvance AI. Image: Ideja Bajra

She continued: “The workshops are tailored to the client’s level of AI literacy. We upskill the team and help them understand the fundamentals.

“We also offer consulting, where we audit an entire company or a specific division and implement AI solutions, over a few months.

“Everything is tailored to the client, but our base price for consulting starts at £25,000 for a multi-month retainer and one-off workshops are £2,500.”

The future of AI and Edvance

When it comes to the future of AI, Ideja prefers to focus on the positive potential the controversial technology holds.

She added: “I like to see AI as a tool to automate day-to-day tasks that are mundane and boring.

“This way, it frees up time for us to be more creative and pursue what we’re truly passionate about.

Ideja Bajra teaching school children about AI. Image: Ideja Bajra
Ideja Bajra teaching school children about AI. Image: Ideja Bajra

“At the moment, it’s just me and seven freelancers who help on projects and get paid a percentage of the profit.

“In the future, I want Edvance AI to have a full-time team and support as many people as possible.”

