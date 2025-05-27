From sleeping on Dundee office sofa bed to making millions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From sleeping on Dundee office sofa bed to making millions

Jordan Tracey gave up his flat and sold his car to keep his business going. Now he's on track for £3m sales this year.

Jordan Tracey, managing director of Driver Hire Dundee & Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Jordan Tracey, managing director of Driver Hire Dundee & Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

When the opportunity came up to acquire the Dundee franchise of a driver recruitment agency, Jordan Tracey thought it was a golden opportunity.

He had already worked for Driver Hire across three locations and saw how successful it could be.

There was just one problem – the asking price for the Dundee territory was £100,000 and Jordan, in his own words, “didn’t have a bean”.

But that wasn’t going to stop him. He got the deal done by scraping together some funds from friends and family, negotiating the price down to £80,000 and arranging a five-year loan.

He was all in and, quite frankly, had to make it work.

What wasn’t in his plans was the start of the Covid-19 pandemic just six weeks later.

Driver Hire Dundee early struggles

He had to sell his car and sleep on a sofa bed in the office to keep the company going.

He said: “I started with Driver Hire in Galashiels doing admin, then progressed to a recruitment consultant, then a manager in Newcastle, then running three offices.

“The Dundee franchise, when I bought it, was in survival mode. It was running at a loss some weeks, but I knew the potential.

“The pandemic hit and it was horrendous. I had one driver working four days a week – that’s all I had in terms of revenue.

“I had to furlough and then lay off the two members of staff.

“I had to give up the flat as I just couldn’t afford it and put a sofa bed in the office. My car was sold.

“It was me, myself and I for the first year.”

From £200,000 to £2.8m revenue

Jordan’s resilience paid off and soon he was sourcing drivers for supermarkets and the NHS.

Driver Hire sources drivers for businesses needing cover for staffing shortages or at peak times, such as harvest time for farmers. It makes money by adding a mark-up to the cost of the driver.

Five years on and the Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate business has a growing client list and 150 drivers on the books.

Revenue for the Dundee branch, which was around £200,000 a year when Jordan acquired it, is now £2.8 million. He also opened a satellite office in Perth in 2022.

Jordan Tracey at the Driver Hire Dundee office. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“There’s not an industry that we haven’t touched,” he said.

“A lot of the staff have gone on to get full time employment with the companies we’ve placed them with.

“It’s been hard work and the growth looks great on paper – but I don’t believe I’ve done anything special. What I’ve delivered is an honest service.

“I’ve got people working for me that are as passionate about this as I am.”

Business owner and qualified artic driver

Two years ago, in amongst building a growing business, Jordan became qualified to drive an artic lorry.

He wanted to know the issues his drivers contend with.

He said: “It means I’m not asking people to do something I can’t do myself. I know what it’s like to pull 44 tonnes and it’s not easy and certainly not minimum wage work.

“It’s the best and worst decision I’ve ever made because a customer phones looking for a driver and we’ve not got one, you know what comes next…

“There’s been a few times when a driver is, say, in Fife but has run out of hours. I’ll go and complete the job so they can get home.”

