Fife farm with luxury lodging to launch rural spa experience

St Andrews Coach Houses gives guests the chance to experience farm life while staying in premium guesthouses.

Claire, Maggie, Farmer John and James Picken. Image: Claire Picken
By Dylan Lockhart

Over the past 17 years the Picken family have turned parts of their working farm into holiday rentals.

What started in 2008 as a diversification idea by farmers Maggie and John Picken has transformed into a four-star rural retreat.

St Andrews Coach Houses welcomes guests seeking hands-on farm experiences paired with scenic tranquility.

Maggie and John’s daughter, Claire, is now planning a new attraction – a rural spa experience.

Birth of the barn

St Andrews Coach Houses is on Priorletham Farm, five minutes outside of St Andrews. It can host up to 18 guests across four self-catered units.

Claire said: “My parents invested all of their savings – the Clydesdale horse stables didn’t even have a roof anymore.

One of St Andrews Coach House luxury lodges on a working farm. Image: Claire Picken.
“They saw potential in them and knew this part of Fife had something special to offer.

“Each of the buildings used to have a purpose on the farm and now they give people a chance to experience life here.

“Our guests can explore the land, meet the animals and see the workings of a real farm.”

It may be four-star luxury accommodation, but Claire prefers the phrase “premium but not pretentious”.

All the guest units have solar panels to make them energy self-sufficient in a project supported by a grant from Business Gateway Fife.

Wellness on the horizon

Explaining the new rural spa experience, Claire said: “It will feature saunas, a cold plunge pond, and yoga or Pilates sessions set against views of the countryside and roaming deer.

“The saunas will face out across the fields. Guests will see the sheep, hear the birds and breathe in the fresh air.

St Andrews Coach House expands into the wellness sector. Image: Claire Picken 
“It’s about helping people reconnect with nature and themselves.

“We believe people want more than just a place to stay. They want to feel better when they leave.”

A fourth-generation farm

Priorletham Farm has been in the Picken family for nearly 100 years.

The current team is small – just Claire, her parents and Paul Reid, a long-time staff member.

Claire is the fourth generation of her family to work the land. She is also the first woman farmer in the family’s history.

Dumbo the sheep at St Andrews Coach House. Image: Claire Picken 
Originally a dairy operation, the farm now grows oats, winter wheat and malted barley.

Its crops end up with major  drink brands including The Macallan – one of the world’s best selling single malt whiskies – and Diageo.

Claire said: “We have made many changes over the years but farming has always remained at the heart of our family.

“We are not planning on giving it up any time soon. It’s what grounds everything we do.

“Keeping the farm going and running the St Andrews Coach Houses is very hard work.

“But it’s all worth it when we hear the laughter of families that are making memories.”

