SSEN ‘needs to provide answers’ on cause of Dundee Overgate explosion

The operators of an electricity substation which exploded in Dundee city centre in February are still trying to piece together what happened.

Bricks were thrown across a popular public footway after an explosion at SSEN’s city centre site on the morning of February 26.

It brought down most of a wall just metres away from the city’s largest shopping centre and multi-storey car park.

No one was injured, but the explosion caused extensive damage to the substation building, which has been rebuilt.

Witnesses told The Courier they heard a loud bang, followed by a rush of flame at around 11am on the morning of the explosion.

The Overgate was able to stay open, but the path was sealed by firefighters and police officers while the rubble was cleared.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution confirmed the initial stages of an investigation had “concluded”.

But they did not say what they believed caused the explosion, or if they had been referred to the energy regulator when asked by The Courier.

Answers sought on Overgate explosion

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short, whose ward covers the city centre, said SSEN needs to give a full explanation why its substation exploded in a busy area.

“We are an old city and we are driven to distraction with roads up for cables, sewers and the rest,” the SNP member said.

“But I’m sure we would all rather that than someone being injured.

“SSEN is working hard across the city to upgrade the network to reflect the current needs of a city of our size and expectations of the power grid, but they must also keep their current portfolio up to date and safe for members of the public, emergency services and their staff.”

SSEN Overgate review ‘continues’

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “The initial stages of SSEN’s investigation at the substation in Dundee’s Overgate area are now complete.

“Our recovery works at the site have ended and the detailed, thorough review of the incident continues.”

The Health and Safety Executive said it had been informed about the incident, but that it did not meet the criteria for an investigation.

Police Scotland said no criminality had been established, and had not investigated any further.