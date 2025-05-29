SSEN ‘needs to provide answers’ on cause of Dundee Overgate explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SSEN ‘needs to provide answers’ on cause of Dundee Overgate explosion

The explosion brought down most of a wall just metres away from the city's largest shopping centre.

By Paul Malik
The collapsed building near the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The collapsed building near the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The operators of an electricity substation which exploded in Dundee city centre in February are still trying to piece together what happened.

Bricks were thrown across a popular public footway after an explosion at SSEN’s city centre site on the morning of February 26.

It brought down most of a wall just metres away from the city’s largest shopping centre and multi-storey car park.

No one was injured, but the explosion caused extensive damage to the substation building, which has been rebuilt.

The fault substation has been exposed.
The substation after the explosion. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Witnesses told The Courier they heard a loud bang, followed by a rush of flame at around 11am on the morning of the explosion.

The Overgate was able to stay open, but the path was sealed by firefighters and police officers while the rubble was cleared.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution confirmed the initial stages of an investigation had “concluded”.

But they did not say what they believed caused the explosion, or if they had been referred to the energy regulator when asked by The Courier.

Answers sought on Overgate explosion

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short, whose ward covers the city centre, said SSEN needs to give a full explanation why its substation exploded in a busy area.

“We are an old city and we are driven to distraction with roads up for cables, sewers and the rest,” the SNP member said.

Scottish Fire and Rescue officers at the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But I’m sure we would all rather that than someone being injured.

“SSEN is working hard across the city to upgrade the network to reflect the current needs of a city of our size and expectations of the power grid, but they must also keep their current portfolio up to date and safe for members of the public, emergency services and their staff.”

SSEN Overgate review ‘continues’

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “The initial stages of SSEN’s investigation at the substation in Dundee’s Overgate area are now complete.

“Our recovery works at the site have ended and the detailed, thorough review of the incident continues.”

The immediate aftermath of the Overgate substation explosion in February. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson.

The Health and Safety Executive said it had been informed about the incident, but that it did not meet the criteria for an investigation.

Police Scotland said no criminality had been established, and had not investigated any further.

