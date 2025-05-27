Gran’s kitchen upgrade was start of Dundee vinyl wrap business

Dundonian Allan Anderson was so proud of the job he did upgrading his gran’s kitchen that he posted the results on social media – little realising it would be the start of a new business.

Allan spruced up his gran’s kitchen by wrapping her kitchen cabinets, turning the traditional wood finish into a modern white gloss.

After posting the results on Facebook in 2017, he was inundated with requests from friends to do a similar job in their homes.

“I’d never wrapped cabinets before in my life, but I just went for it and the results were great,” he said.

“I didn’t expect the reaction I had to the Facebook post. It just snowballed. Within a week, I picked up a contract job.

“For the first year, I would do three shifts in a care home and on my spare days I did kitchens. It got to the point that I didn’t need to be in the care home anymore.”

From side-hustle to full-time

Allan went full-time with Anderson Vinyl Wraps in 2020 – just before the pandemic.

The new business didn’t qualify for any government grants as lockdown meant he couldn’t go into any customers’ homes.

Savings he had built to save up to buy a house were depleted.

But then there was enormous demand when the restrictions were eased.

He said: “Business definitely boomed when we could go back into people’s homes again.

“A lot of people during lockdown painted their kitchens, thinking that would be a good idea so I had to go and sort that out.

“The work’s basically never stopped. I’ve been lucky that it’s all been through word of mouth.

“I’ve even done jobs for McDonald’s and Gleneagles Hotel. As well as wrapping kitchen, I’ve also done fire doors and lift interiors.

“I’ve also worked as a trainer for the vinyl manufacturer Soif, which took me to Portugal and Florida.”

Anderson Vinyl Wraps boss on current trends

Allan describes wrapping a kitchen like doing a jigsaw. With every part taken off, cleaned, wrapped and reinstalled.

As well as cabinets, he wraps kickplates, cornices and worktops.

The wraps come with a 10-year guarantee but Allan says more longevity is possible if they are cared for.

The cost of a full kitchen being wrapped is usually between £1,500 and £2,500.

“It’s certainly a lot cheaper than spending 10 or 12 grand on a new kitchen,” he said.

“The most popular colours at the moment are sage green and navy blue. Light colours have kind of died out at the moment.

“I give people my opinion on what colours would work well together.

“I am hoping to take on staff in the future, if I can find the right people, but at the moment it’s a case of trying to maintain the success I’ve had.”