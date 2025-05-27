Gran’s kitchen upgrade was start of Dundee vinyl wrap business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gran’s kitchen upgrade was start of Dundee vinyl wrap business

A social media post on the results snowballed and was the birth of a Dundee business.

By Rob McLaren
Allan Anderson wrapping a door to change its appearance at his Dundee workshop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Allan Anderson wrapping a door to change its appearance at his Dundee workshop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundonian Allan Anderson was so proud of the job he did upgrading his gran’s kitchen that he posted the results on social media – little realising it would be the start of a new business.

Allan spruced up his gran’s kitchen by wrapping her kitchen cabinets, turning the traditional wood finish into a modern white gloss.

After posting the results on Facebook in 2017, he was inundated with requests from friends to do a similar job in their homes.

“I’d never wrapped cabinets before in my life, but I just went for it and the results were great,” he said.

“I didn’t expect the reaction I had to the Facebook post. It just snowballed. Within a week, I picked up a contract job.

“For the first year, I would do three shifts in a care home and on my spare days I did kitchens. It got to the point that I didn’t need to be in the care home anymore.”

From side-hustle to full-time

Allan went full-time with Anderson Vinyl Wraps in 2020 – just before the pandemic.

The new business didn’t qualify for any government grants as lockdown meant he couldn’t go into any customers’ homes.

Savings he had built to save up to buy a house were depleted.

But then there was enormous demand when the restrictions were eased.

He said: “Business definitely boomed when we could go back into people’s homes again.

Allan Anderson with his Anderson Vinyl Wraps van. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“A lot of people during lockdown painted their kitchens, thinking that would be a good idea so I had to go and sort that out.

“The work’s basically never stopped. I’ve been lucky that it’s all been through word of mouth.

“I’ve even done jobs for McDonald’s and Gleneagles Hotel. As well as wrapping kitchen, I’ve also done fire doors and lift interiors.

“I’ve also worked as a trainer for the vinyl manufacturer Soif, which took me to Portugal and Florida.”

Anderson Vinyl Wraps boss on current trends

Allan describes wrapping a kitchen like doing a jigsaw. With every part taken off, cleaned, wrapped and reinstalled.

As well as cabinets, he wraps kickplates, cornices and worktops.

The wraps come with a 10-year guarantee but Allan says more longevity is possible if they are cared for.

The finished results from another kitchen upgrade. Image: Anderson Vinyl Wraps.

The cost of a full kitchen being wrapped is usually between £1,500 and £2,500.

“It’s certainly a lot cheaper than spending 10 or 12 grand on a new kitchen,” he said.

“The most popular colours at the moment are sage green and navy blue. Light colours have kind of died out at the moment.

“I give people my opinion on what colours would work well together.

“I am hoping to take on staff in the future, if I can find the right people, but at the moment it’s a case of trying to maintain the success I’ve had.”

