Home Business & Environment Business

Opening date for Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger revealed

The sandwich chain is set to open its second Dundee branch.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Pret A Manger is set to open in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pret A Manger is set to open in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The opening date for a new Pret A Manger cafe in Broughty Ferry has been revealed.

The sandwich chain is opening its second Dundee branch in the former M&Co and Woolworths unit on Brook Street.

Work has been taking place on the site for several months.

Now, it has been confirmed the outlet will open on June 10.

Operated by franchise partner Joup Group, the new shop will be the 24th outlet in Scotland.

Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger to have ‘innovative design’

The shop will have an “innovative design” and is thought to be one of the biggest in the UK, with seating for 78 customers.

Henry Dawes, chief executive of Joup, previously told The Courier: “I couldn’t be prouder to bring a new Pret shop to Broughty Ferry.

“Having grown up here, it’s been a real passion of mine to get another Pret shop open, giving our community more freshly made food and great tasting, Barista-made drink options.

Pret A Manger will open at the old M&Co unit in Broughty Ferry.
Work began on the former M&Co and Woolworths unit earlier this year. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“Keep your eyes peeled for goodies and a little opening party to say thank you for welcoming us to the local community.

“We can’t wait to bring all the joy of Pret to Broughty Ferry and can’t wait to serve customers soon.”

The sandwich chain opened a branch on Whitehall Crescent in Dundee city centre last year.

Another branch is earmarked for the new BT call centre by Greenmarket.

