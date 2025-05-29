Dundee Fishers Tours buses up for auction as staff wait for wages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Fishers Tours buses up for auction as staff wait for wages

Staff said they were "panicking" after their questions on pensions and redundancy confirmation goes unanswered.

By Paul Malik
Fishers Tours buses have been placed for auction, despite no liquidator being named. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fishers Tours buses have been placed for auction, despite no liquidator being named. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fishers Tours buses are being advertised for auction as staff wait for answers over unpaid wages and pension payments a week after the Dundee firm ceased operating.

No formal liquidator or administrator has been named and drivers and mechanics are no further forward in making claims for pay, holiday entitlement and redundancy settlements.

The Courier visited the Mid Craigie yard on Tuesday afternoon to put questions to the directors, but there was no one at the site.

A fleet of 10 Fishers Tours coaches have been placed on auction website Sweeney Kincaid, which is due to go live in June.

Fishers Tours buses up for auction. Image: Sweeney Kincaid

Prices are advertised on the website, but a 2015 Plaxton bus used by Fishers Tours can cost between £122,000 – £155,000.

Fishers staff were told last Monday the company would cease operations that Friday.

As well as leaving employees “high and dry”, Fishers operated contracts to take Angus pupils to and from school, which had to be hastily rearranged.

A number of bookings were cancelled with limited warning leading up to the closure, and one Dundee children’s charity lost a £1,000 booking after being told to “claim it from the liquidator”.

Sacked staff ‘anxious’ over redundancy

Staff were told pension payments had allegedly not been made by Fishers since the beginning of the year.

And they are still waiting for answers on the company’s liquidation, more than a week since being told their company was closing.

“We’re all still in limbo,” one driver told The Courier.

“We left on Friday with no paperwork and no replies to any of our emails asking for the information we need.

“This includes who the administrators are, what will happen to holidays and wages due, a letter of redundancy confirmation or pensions information.

“There are no case numbers yet, to apply for money owed. We were told there would be administrators by Tuesday morning. This hasn’t happened.

Fishers Tour employees at the company’s depot in Mid Craigie on Friday. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“Now there are more than 20 lads all panicking. It’s an absolute joke.

“All the buses were removed from the yard on Monday.

“How long do we have to wait? It’s an absolute shambles.”

Some staff have been interviewed for jobs at other firms, with Xplore Dundee owner McGill’s confirming they had approached former Fishers’ employees.

A spokesperson added: “We are in discussion with the local authority regarding the provision of school transport services for pupils in the Dundee area affected by the collapse of Fishers. We remain ready to assist where necessary.”

Angus school travel secured

Angus Council has secured home-to-school travel for eligible pupils on Fishers routes until the end of term.

They could not comment on what steps they would take to recover public money paid to Fishers for the transport contracts.

But only pupils provided with a travel pass issued by Angus Council will be permitted to board the services. A previous arrangement where young people could use their national entitlement card to travel to school has been stopped.

A spokesperson added: “Arrangements are in place to cover all home-to-school transport routes for entitled pupils from Tuesday 27 May.

“You can read the most up-to-date information on our school transport webpage.

“We will consider all relevant matters in due course, but it would not be appropriate to comment further on these issues publicly at this time.”

More from Business

The collapsed building near the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
SSEN 'needs to provide answers' on cause of Dundee Overgate explosion
Woodland Gardens Caravan and Camping Site is for sale
Adults-only caravan and camping site in Fife put up for sale
Carnoustie Chippie is set to go on the market
Carnoustie chip shop for sale as owner decides to retire
The Frasers signs are up ahead of the new department store's opening in Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Frasers Dundee prepares to open at Overgate after £5m transformation
2
CR0050651, Ben MacDonald, Dundee, Take pictures inside the new Pret A Manger on Whitehall Crescent. Picture shows; general shots of the new Pret a Manger on Whitehall Crescent as it prepares to open on Monday. Friday 1st November, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Opening date for Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger revealed
The former Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy.
Plan to build homes on site of former Kirkcaldy shopping centre
AJ Renewables Owner Alistair Galloway in his Lochgelly office and surrounded by his team. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lochgelly solar firm powers up to 21 staff as demand soars
Allan Anderson wrapping a door to change its appearance at his Dundee workshop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gran’s kitchen upgrade was start of Dundee vinyl wrap business
2
Bagpipe Maker Alan Waldron in Stirling Bagpipes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Why a Stirling bagpipes shop attracts customers from all over the world
Jordan Tracey, managing director of Driver Hire Dundee & Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
From sleeping on Dundee office sofa bed to making millions

Conversation