Perth Original Factory Shop to shut as two other Perthshire stores under review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth Original Factory Shop to shut as two other Perthshire stores under review

The Original Factory Shop on Scott Street is set to close with the retailer's stores in Blairgowrie and Aberfeldy also under review.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Original Factory Shop in Blairgowrie.
The Original Factory Shop in Blairgowrie is under review. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The Original Factory Shop in Perth is set to shut as two other Perthshire stores are put under review.

The budget retailer’s shop on the city’s Scott Street will close on June 28 after just 18 months.

Meanwhile, the chain’s Blairgowrie and Aberfeldy branches have also been put up for sale.

The Original Factory Shop says the Perthshire stores are “under review” but not confirmed to be closing as “negotiations” continue with landlords.

Perth Original Factory Shop set to close

A post on the Original Factory Shop Perth Facebook page said: “We would like to take this time to thank all of our customers at Perth store.

“We have loved serving you and being part of the community over the last 18 months.

“We hope you will pop in to see us before we close.

“Our last day will be the 28th of June

“Please can we ask that you be respectful to staff as we are all devastated that our store is closing.”

The Perth city centre shop opened in 2023 in the former M&Co on Scott Street, creating 10 jobs.

The closure announcement comes as the company is also set to shut its Arbroath High Street shop next month.

The chain says it is planning to close “a number of its loss-making stores” due to restructuring.

Original Factory Shop stores in Blairgowrie and Aberfeldy ‘under review’

A spokesperson said: “The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) recently confirmed that as part of a restructuring, a number of its loss-making stores will have to close.

“Closing stores is always a tough decision, and we are committed to keeping as many stores open as possible.

“This is, however, dependent on successful negotiations with landlords as we strive to build a sustainable and successful business for the future.

The Original Factory Shop in Aberfeldy is also under review. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Inside the Aberfeldy branch. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

“We have already announced that two stores (Arbroath and Perth) will close.

“Additionally, a small number of other stores are currently under review, with their continued operation subject to ongoing negotiations with landlords.

“These negotiations are commercially sensitive and so we cannot comment on which stores are affected.”

The shops on Blairgowrie’s High Street and at The Square in Aberfeldy are both being marketed for let or sale by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

The chain also runs stores in Monifieth, Forfar, Montrose, Cupar, Cowdenbeath, Perth, Aberfeldy and Blairgowrie.

More from Business

CR0051210, Poppy Watson, Dundee, Mary Power, manager of M&S Dundee, celebrates 25 years with the company. She started as a Christmas tempt when she was just 17 years old and has been with the company ever since. Picture shows; Visual Stylist Callum Wilson with Manager Mary Power in the Gallagher Retail Park store. Tuesday 10th December, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
11 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee
9
Fishers Tours buses have been placed for auction, despite no liquidator being named. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee Fishers Tours buses up for auction as staff wait for wages
4
The collapsed building near the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
SSEN 'needs to provide answers' on cause of Dundee Overgate explosion
Woodland Gardens Caravan and Camping Site is for sale
Adults-only caravan and camping site in Fife put up for sale
Carnoustie Chippie is set to go on the market
Carnoustie chip shop for sale as owner decides to retire
The Frasers signs are up ahead of the new department store's opening in Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Frasers Dundee prepares to open at Overgate after £5m transformation
4
CR0050651, Ben MacDonald, Dundee, Take pictures inside the new Pret A Manger on Whitehall Crescent. Picture shows; general shots of the new Pret a Manger on Whitehall Crescent as it prepares to open on Monday. Friday 1st November, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Opening date for Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger revealed
The former Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy.
Plan to build homes on site of former Kirkcaldy shopping centre
AJ Renewables Owner Alistair Galloway in his Lochgelly office and surrounded by his team. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lochgelly solar firm powers up to 21 staff as demand soars
Allan Anderson wrapping a door to change its appearance at his Dundee workshop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gran’s kitchen upgrade was start of Dundee vinyl wrap business
2

Conversation