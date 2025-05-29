Perth Original Factory Shop to shut as two other Perthshire stores under review

The Original Factory Shop in Perth is set to shut as two other Perthshire stores are put under review.

The budget retailer’s shop on the city’s Scott Street will close on June 28 after just 18 months.

Meanwhile, the chain’s Blairgowrie and Aberfeldy branches have also been put up for sale.

The Original Factory Shop says the Perthshire stores are “under review” but not confirmed to be closing as “negotiations” continue with landlords.

Perth Original Factory Shop set to close

A post on the Original Factory Shop Perth Facebook page said: “We would like to take this time to thank all of our customers at Perth store.

“We have loved serving you and being part of the community over the last 18 months.

“We hope you will pop in to see us before we close.

“Our last day will be the 28th of June

“Please can we ask that you be respectful to staff as we are all devastated that our store is closing.”

The Perth city centre shop opened in 2023 in the former M&Co on Scott Street, creating 10 jobs.

The closure announcement comes as the company is also set to shut its Arbroath High Street shop next month.

The chain says it is planning to close “a number of its loss-making stores” due to restructuring.

Original Factory Shop stores in Blairgowrie and Aberfeldy ‘under review’

A spokesperson said: “The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) recently confirmed that as part of a restructuring, a number of its loss-making stores will have to close.

“Closing stores is always a tough decision, and we are committed to keeping as many stores open as possible.

“This is, however, dependent on successful negotiations with landlords as we strive to build a sustainable and successful business for the future.

“We have already announced that two stores (Arbroath and Perth) will close.

“Additionally, a small number of other stores are currently under review, with their continued operation subject to ongoing negotiations with landlords.

“These negotiations are commercially sensitive and so we cannot comment on which stores are affected.”

The shops on Blairgowrie’s High Street and at The Square in Aberfeldy are both being marketed for let or sale by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

The chain also runs stores in Monifieth, Forfar, Montrose, Cupar, Cowdenbeath, Perth, Aberfeldy and Blairgowrie.