Fife composer on building businesses to fuel his musical ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife composer on building businesses to fuel his musical ambitions

Matthew Rooke has been in the creative arts for more than 40 years and even worked on Netflix film Outlaw King.

Matthew Rooke, musician and composer on success after 40 years in the arts. Image: Matthew Rooke
Matthew Rooke, musician and composer on success after 40 years in the arts. Image: Matthew Rooke
By Dylan Lockhart

Newburgh composer and entrepreneur Matthew Rooke has been in the creative arts for more than 40 years.

He has worked on various international and national theatre productions and was an orchestrator for big budget Netflix film Outlaw King.

He founded Matthew Rooke Music & Generals Yard in 1997 to promote his music and theatre work.

Since then he has founded and contributed to several companies and start-ups to sustain his creative pursuits.

He was the first music fellow for Perth Concert Hall in 2010 and has been an honorary professor of music and theatre at St Andrews University since 2017.

Matthew answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

The arts world is driven by passion but to sustain a career in the creative industries You have to become an entrepreneur and administrator to survive.

How did you get to where you are today?

My early career advice is to work on as many projects as possible, no matter how lowly they might seem. That is how people get to know you. You never really know what is coming next and so much comes down to chance.

As a composer and orchestrator my work has been performed by leading orchestras here and in the US. I’ve worked on major Hollywood films such as Outlaw King and When Fish Begin To Crawl.

Who helped you?

My parents were truly supportive and encouraged me to do things and go to places that they wouldn’t have dreamed of for themselves. There have been a number of inspirational and supportive people who have guided me.

Self-help is crucial. I’ve always run other businesses alongside my musical career to provide financial stability.

Matthew Rooke, musician and composer on success after 40 years in the arts. Image: Matthew Rooke
Matthew Rooke, musician and composer on success after 40 years in the arts. Image: Matthew Rooke

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

The very best advice I received was from FSB when I was running a million-pound turnover theatre business.

A specialist tax adviser helped me make the case for altering the VAT structure that I had inherited, resulting in reclaiming almost 100% of the VAT that we incurred instead of only 50%.

What is your biggest mistake?

Back in 2000 I set up a company which was going to record guided tours for heritage sites for mobile phones. We were told that the files would be too big to download and so we had to give up.

Meanwhile there was a company which was using the same model as we proposed but for video. That company was Netflix.

The moral is don’t automatically assume someone else knows your business better than you do just because you are starting out.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’ve built a succession of successful start-up businesses that have enabled me to keep working in the arts and leisure sector for over 40 years and raise a family.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

You have to shop around for the very best deals possible and drive out unnecessary costs, while keeping a focus on quality.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I want to develop high quality holiday provision especially for people and families where there are people with physical disabilities.

The offer is still too limited and there is unmet demand from people.

How could the government or council support your ambitions?

The government is making it very difficult for holiday lets and the business which benefit from it.

They have singled out this sector for a more onerous tax regime.

A level playing field will help spur further investment and growth.

More from Business

Inside Pret's brand new shop format in Broughty Ferry.
First look inside new Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger as menu revealed
Kyra Huang is excited for the new city centre addition. Image: Dylan Lockhart
What do shoppers think of the new Dundee Frasers store?
Little Lies founder Jade Robertson
Perthshire fashion designer's journey to dressing Taylor Swift and £2m turnover
Booffi has opened in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look inside new Dunfermline world buffet restaurant Booffi
2
Claire, Maggie, Farmer John and James Picken. Image: Claire Picken
Fife farm with luxury lodging to launch rural spa experience
Some of the make-up counters within the new Frasers Dundee. Image: Frasers
First look inside new Dundee Frasers department store
9
The shutters remained down as shoppers waited to go into Frasers on Friday morning. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Queue of shoppers turned away as Dundee Frasers opening delayed
3
The Gallagher Retail Park Matalan store.
Matalan carry out 'unauthorised alteration works' at Dundee store
5
Stephen Thompson has announced that he has applied for bankruptcy
Administration extended for ex-Dundee United chief Stephen Thompson’s failed business
Ideja Bajra, founder of Edvance AI. Image: Ideja Bajra
21-year-old St Andrews Uni student charging firms thousands for her AI skills

Conversation