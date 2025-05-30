Fife lawyer promoted to head up top Scottish legal firm

A Fife lawyer named the next managing partner of Scottish legal firm Lindsays has vowed to grow the business.

Andrew Diamond, currently head of the firm’s Perth and residential property divisions, will take up the new role in October.

He will succeed Alasdair Cummings, who is stepping aside after 14 years in the role.

Under Alasdair’s tenure, Lindsays has grown its presence in Dundee – including mergers with RSB Macdonald and Miller Hendry – and employee numbers in the city have increased from 15 to 81.

Continuity candidate

Over the past decade, the firm – which began in Edinburgh – has also added offices in Perth and Crieff to its portfolio.

Mr Diamond, from Aberdour, has been with Lindsays since 2012.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role.

“I am very much the continuity candidate. And, while in politics that may not always be viewed favourably, it is a good thing for Lindsays. It’s business as usual here.

“We are clear in our identity as an independent firm, working with families and businesses.

“There will be no change to that. We will continue with steady, strategic growth on the same path as we have followed.

“Our culture at Lindsays is our greatest asset and our people matter. We have the soul of a smaller firm but with all the benefits of scale.

“A big part of that is down to Alasdair’s leadership, for which we are all grateful.”

As well as its 81 solicitors and staff in Dundee, Lindsays has a further 32 people across its offices in Perth and Crieff.

With offices also in Edinburgh and Glasgow, the firm now has a total of 53 partners along with 300 solicitors and staff.

New voice for Lindsays

Alasdair said his time as managing partner has been “the undoubted highlight” of his legal career.

He added: “Lindsays and its tremendous team mean so much to me. The past 14 years have been a successful and exciting journey.

“Together, we have achieved good growth, a wider geographic footprint and become a full-service firm, of which I am incredibly proud.

“The time, however, feels right for a new voice to lead Lindsays into the next stage of that journey.

“Andrew is a very worthy successor and I look forward to supporting him in any way I can.”