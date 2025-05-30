‘Best bakery in Edinburgh’ relocating to East Neuk of Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Best bakery in Edinburgh’ relocating to East Neuk of Fife

The owner of Hobz Bakery has teased a 2026 opening for his new outlet.

By Andrew Robson
Hobz Bakery on Leith Walk in Edinburgh.
Hobz Bakery on Leith Walk in Edinburgh. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

A bakery dubbed the “best in Edinburgh” by fans is set to relocate to the East Neuk of Fife.

Hobz Bakery, based in Leith, has announced it will close on Saturday ahead of its move to the kingdom – leaving locals “devastated”.

The bakery, popular for its artisan breads and pastries, plans to open at an undisclosed location in the East Neuk in 2026.

In an online statement, owner Matthew Mallia said he did not want to stay in the capital long-term.

Hobz Bakery moving to East Neuk in 2026

The statement said: “When I started baking from my flat in 2021, Hobz was only a weekly side project.

“It quickly grew into the bakery today. In all honesty, I never imagined Hobz would be where it is now.

“About a year ago, I realised that we needed to expand, and began to look for a larger unit in Edinburgh.

Hobz Bakery sells a range of artisan pastries.
The bakery sells a range of artisan pastries. Image: Hobz Bakery/Instagram

“Inevitably, this made us question our long-term goals.

“We were looking at committing to staying in Edinburgh for the remainder of our working life.”

The post continued: “I’ve always been adamant that I never wanted Hobz to be a multi-site bakery… I don’t want to spend my days in an office in an ever-growing business.

“I want to bake, and I’ve been doing less and less of that as Hobz grew.”

Customers ‘sobbing’ as Hobz Bakery moving to Fife

Matt says he “fell in love” with the East Neuk a while ago and has found the “perfect bakery space”.

He told customers the location is “still under wraps”  but the site will be “very close to the coastal villages”.

Posting on Reddit, user Jaraxo  said: “RIP to the best bakery in Edinburgh, but good news to those in the East Neuk of Fife where they’re moving.

“Reading the post, it seems like the right decision for them, but it’s still a sad day for Leith Walk.”

Others described its goods as “amazing”.

Edinburgh locals were left "devestated" by the news Hobz was closing
Edinburgh locals say the Hobz products are “amazing”. Image: Hobz Bakery/Instagram

On Instagram, user Franmcbookface said: “Devastated! I’m actually sobbing! All the luck in the world to you guys though.

“Incredible bakery and the East Neuk will be so lucky to have you. You and those pain au chocolates will be missed!”

The announcement comes as Buck’s Bar is set to open its first venue outside the central belt in St Andrews.

And three sisters recently opened a new seaside cafe at Elie Harbour.

