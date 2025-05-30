‘Best bakery in Edinburgh’ relocating to East Neuk of Fife

A bakery dubbed the “best in Edinburgh” by fans is set to relocate to the East Neuk of Fife.

Hobz Bakery, based in Leith, has announced it will close on Saturday ahead of its move to the kingdom – leaving locals “devastated”.

The bakery, popular for its artisan breads and pastries, plans to open at an undisclosed location in the East Neuk in 2026.

In an online statement, owner Matthew Mallia said he did not want to stay in the capital long-term.

Hobz Bakery moving to East Neuk in 2026

The statement said: “When I started baking from my flat in 2021, Hobz was only a weekly side project.

“It quickly grew into the bakery today. In all honesty, I never imagined Hobz would be where it is now.

“About a year ago, I realised that we needed to expand, and began to look for a larger unit in Edinburgh.

“Inevitably, this made us question our long-term goals.

“We were looking at committing to staying in Edinburgh for the remainder of our working life.”

The post continued: “I’ve always been adamant that I never wanted Hobz to be a multi-site bakery… I don’t want to spend my days in an office in an ever-growing business.

“I want to bake, and I’ve been doing less and less of that as Hobz grew.”

Customers ‘sobbing’ as Hobz Bakery moving to Fife

Matt says he “fell in love” with the East Neuk a while ago and has found the “perfect bakery space”.

He told customers the location is “still under wraps” but the site will be “very close to the coastal villages”.

Posting on Reddit, user Jaraxo said: “RIP to the best bakery in Edinburgh, but good news to those in the East Neuk of Fife where they’re moving.

“Reading the post, it seems like the right decision for them, but it’s still a sad day for Leith Walk.”

Others described its goods as “amazing”.

On Instagram, user Franmcbookface said: “Devastated! I’m actually sobbing! All the luck in the world to you guys though.

“Incredible bakery and the East Neuk will be so lucky to have you. You and those pain au chocolates will be missed!”

The announcement comes as Buck’s Bar is set to open its first venue outside the central belt in St Andrews.

And three sisters recently opened a new seaside cafe at Elie Harbour.