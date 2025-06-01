Why Dundee dad is going full-time with his brownie baking side hustle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Why Dundee dad is going full-time with his brownie baking side hustle

Aaron Mackie already makes up to 1000 chocolate brownies, blondies and stuffed cookies each month.

By Kirsten Johnson
Dundee dad Aaron Mackie wearing Very Good Baking Company apron at home
Dundee dad Aaron Mackie's brownies are so popular he hopes to make Very Good Baking Company his full-time career. Image: Aaron Mackie

Dundee dad Aaron Mackie started baking brownies in his spare time in a bid to improve his mental health.

When colleagues told him his sweet treats were good enough to sell, the marketing manager began attending local food markets most weekends.

Now, the 32-year-old hopes to turn his side hustle into his full-time job.

Up to 1000 traybakes a month

Until now, Aaron – whose wife Shannon is an NHS nurse – has been running Very Good Baking Company out with working hours.

However, since becoming a father to baby son Logan in August last year, he is keen to move away from the 9 to 5.

Aaron is already baking between 800 and 1,000 brownies, blondies and stuffed cookies a month from his kitchen in the West Ferry area of the city.

Aaron with youngest member of Very Good Bakery team, baby son Logan.
Aaron hopes to be able to spend more time with 9-month-old son Logan. Image: Aaron Mackie

As well as selling at markets across the region and from his website, he now supplies Maison Dieu Coffee in Broughty Ferry.

And this week he discovered Very Good Baking Company has been shortlisted for best online bakery and best home-based business at the Small Business of the Year Awards.

Aaron, originally from Glenrothes, said: “My goal now is to go full time with the baking business.

“I have worked in marketing for a long time and am ready for a change and a move away from an office-based lifestyle.”

Aaron baking cookies
Aaron currently bakes in his family kitchen but hopes to build a professional kitchen in his garden. Image: Aaron Mackie

He continued: “I started baking when I was going through a stressful period and found it helped my mental health.

“Baking is a mindful thing to do and takes me away from any worries – I also discovered I am quite good at it.

“I would take things into work and my colleagues kept telling me they were good enough to sell.”

Why he is taking Very Good Baking Company full-time

Currently a “one man show”, Aaron is finding that as orders increase, baking is taking up more of my time.

But, he admits, he is happier in his apron than behind a desk.

He said: “When my wee boy was born I realised that I want to be available during the week to spend time with him.

“When he goes to nursery and school, I want to be able to go his sports days and other events.

“Having my own business will enable me to do that.”

He is, however, keen to stick to what he does best.

He said: “I’m not a cake maker. I can’t bake fancy, themed birthday cakes like some bakers.

“I focus on the three things I am good at – brownies, blondies and cookies.

“For me, its all about the taste. I have spent years perfecting that.”

Very Good Baking Company brownie
Very Good Baking Company specialises in artisan chocolate brownies. Image: Aaron Mackie

The current cost-of-living crisis doesn’t appear to be putting people off brownies, he noted.

He said: “Everyone needs a sweet treat now and again, so I haven’t noticed a huge impact on my sales.

“I try hard to keep my costs as reasonable as I can but I find people are keen to support local businesses.”

He added he has expansion plans, explaining: “I have been using my home oven for all my bakes but I am hoping to build a bespoke kitchen space in my garden in the near future to help me upscale.”

Aaron revealed his top-selling items – priced between £3 and £4 – are his triple chocolate brownie, Kinder brownie, brownie log and cookies and cream stuffed cookie.

He also sells mix and match treat boxes on his website, which are popular as gifts.

