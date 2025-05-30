Kirriemuir electrical shop shuts after 65 years

A Kirriemuir electrical shop is shutting down after 65 years.

Colin M Smith on Glengate shut its doors for the last time on Friday.

It has been a fixture of the town since June 1960.

All its operations will now run from the Forfar shop, while the company also has a branch in Arbroath.

In a post on Facebook, the shop’s owner, Johnny Smith, said it had been a difficult decision.

He said: “Our Kirrie shop will bring down the shutters for the last time today.

“We will be relocating back to the Forfar store.”

He added: “More and more of our Kirrie customers come through to the Forfar store, due to on-site parking, and for the larger choice we have on display – a sign of the times.

“We will continue to serve the people of Kirrie, delivering six days of the week.”

Customers have expressed their sadness at the announcement but also praised the shop’s longevity.

Customers praise ‘incredible achievement’ of Colin M Smith in Kirriemuir

Nada Wilson said: “65 years is an incredible achievement.

“As we all know, many shops come and go, but there’s a reason that the Kirrie shop traded for 65 years.

“It’s sad for sure, but I think it’s a tremendous feat really.”

Irena Krasinska-Lobban posted: “Sad to see another Kirrie shop closing but understandable given shopping habits, parking problems etc.

“All the best for the future.”

And Dougie Bertram posted: “Not an easy choice for you all, it will be sad to see the shop no longer there but at least you guys will never be far away.”