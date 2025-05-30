Kirriemuir electrical shop shuts after 65 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirriemuir electrical shop shuts after 65 years

Colin M Smith has been a fixture of the town since 1960.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Colin M Smith in Kirriemuir. Image: Google Street View
A Kirriemuir electrical shop is shutting down after 65 years.

Colin M Smith on Glengate shut its doors for the last time on Friday.

It has been a fixture of the town since June 1960.

All its operations will now run from the Forfar shop, while the company also has a branch in Arbroath.

In a post on Facebook, the shop’s owner, Johnny Smith, said it had been a difficult decision.

Johnny Smith broke the news on Facebook. Image: Colin M Smith

He said: “Our Kirrie shop will bring down the shutters for the last time today.

“We will be relocating back to the Forfar store.”

He added: “More and more of our Kirrie customers come through to the Forfar store, due to on-site parking, and for the larger choice we have on display – a sign of the times.

“We will continue to serve the people of Kirrie, delivering six days of the week.”

Customers have expressed their sadness at the announcement but also praised the shop’s longevity.

Customers praise ‘incredible achievement’ of Colin M Smith in Kirriemuir

Nada Wilson said: “65 years is an incredible achievement.

“As we all know, many shops come and go, but there’s a reason that the Kirrie shop traded for 65 years.

“It’s sad for sure, but I think it’s a tremendous feat really.”

Irena Krasinska-Lobban posted: “Sad to see another Kirrie shop closing but understandable given shopping habits, parking problems etc.

“All the best for the future.”

And Dougie Bertram posted: “Not an easy choice for you all, it will be sad to see the shop no longer there but at least you guys will never be far away.”

Conversation