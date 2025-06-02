Bridge of Allan Social Club to reopen as community pub with pints, pizza and pool

The former Bridge of Allan Social Club is set to reopen as a community pub after major renovations.

Over The Bridge will serve pints and pizza from Inverallan Road in July.

Brother and sister team Louis and Joy Dowley are behind the venture.

After four years of renovations, the siblings are keen to bring the venue back to life.

Joy explained: “We want to become Bridge of Allan’s community pub again.

“We want it to be somewhere people can get together and relax.”

Over The Bridge will feature two bar areas.

One is a snug area with a log-burning stove, while the other has pool and darts.

There is also a virtual golf centre that will be used for different purposes, such as showing sports or as an additional room for functions.

The pub will be fully accessible, with a new ramp, lift and bar installed.

The upstairs function room will be suitable for weddings, funerals, christenings, birthday parties and more.

It will be able to cater for up to 100 people

There will also be a stage for live music and an upstairs bar.

Siblings ‘proud’ to bring back Bridge of Allan pub

Joy, 46, and Louis, 48, grew up in Bridge of Allan and have fond memories of the former social club.

Louis, who was a member, was keen to revive the “thriving” community space.

With one vote in it, the 35-strong committee of the social club chose to sell it to him over putting it on the market.

The tiler and bathroom specialist told The Courier it “felt right” to restore the building.

He said: “I’ve always done big projects, but never done one for myself.

“I’m not afraid of the challenge.

“This building is 100 years old and it should last another 50 years now we’ve put it back together.”

While Louis says it is “daunting” trying to make sure the pub will be open in just over a month, he is looking forward to it.

Joy added: “We’re very proud of it. Hopefully there will be some good surprises with what we’ve done to the place.”

The sibling duo have future plans to turn the car park space into a beer garden.

They are currently appealing for old photographs of the club to display on the staircase.

