Business

Iconic Perthshire diner The Horn could be replaced and 2 further restaurants built on A90

A hotel, lorry park and solar farm are also included in the proposal.

By Finn Nixon
The Horn
The Horn Bar is on the A90 between Dundee and Perth. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

An iconic Perthshire diner could be replaced by a newer cafe as part of a plan to create a service station on the A90.

A PAN (planning application notice) has been lodged for land 200 metres west of Horn Farm Cottage, near Errol.

It says The Horn diner could be replaced and an additional two drive-through restaurants built nearby.

In a Facebook post, Carse of Gowrie councillor Alasdair Bailey (Labour) revealed the proposal, which also includes a hotel, a solar farm and a petrol station, with electric vehicle charging facilities.

The site would also require a new “access spine road” and car parking.

The diner is a popular spot on the A90. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

An overnight car park for heavy goods vehicles (HGV) and a welfare building are also included in the scheme.

The proposed solar farm would provide up to 2MW of battery energy storage.

The first of two pre-application public events is set to take place at Errol Village Hall on August 28.

A formal planning application is then expected to be submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

2017 permission for A90 Perthshire service station now expired

The scheme is in the same location as a proposed service station that received planning permission in 2017.

The £1 million plan would have seen The Horn move to a new “fit for purpose” site 100 metres from the existing building.

However, permission expired in 2022 and the famous roadside diner has remained in the same location.

The diner’s bacon rolls have been labelled ‘the best in the world’. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

The Horn was established in 1960 as a ‘tartan shed’, with the current building constructed in 1973.

The venue has become a famous Tayside landmark due to its iconic cow positioned above its front door.

It has also appeared on television shows including ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Channel 4’s Taskmaster.

The diner has also hosted several film sets, with four visiting the site in 2021 alone.

Its location just south of the A90 means it is a popular stopping point for famous faces and other motorists travelling from Aberdeen to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

The Horn Milk Bar declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

