High street round-up: Frasers Dundee opening, The Horn diner replacement plans and Kirrie shop shuts after 65 years

Frasers preparing to open in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre and a proposal to replace Perthshire diner The Horn are among the latest developments on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Pubs

Brechin pub up for sale

A once-busy Brechin bar is going under the hammer.

The Victoria Bar, on the corner of Montrose Street, has a guide price of £99,000.

St Andrews United Social Club building on market

A St Andrews social club has gone up for sale with a £500,000 price tag.

St Andrews United FC notified members last summer of its intention to shut the social club on September 30 after more than 40 years.

Restaurants

Perthshire diner The Horn could be replaced

Iconic Perthshire diner The Horn could be replaced by a newer café as part of a plan to create a service station on the A90.

A PAN (planning application notice) has been lodged for land 200 metres west of Horn Farm Cottage, near Errol.

Edinburgh bakery relocating to East Neuk

A bakery dubbed by fans as the “best in Edinburgh” is set to relocate to Fife.

The bakery, popular for its artisan breads and pastries, plans to open at an undisclosed location in the East Neuk in 2026.

Carnoustie chip shop for sale

A fish and chip shop in Carnoustie is to be put on the market after its owner decided to retire.

Colin Cooper has run Carnoustie Chippie on the High Street for more than 30 years.

Broughty Ferry Costa reopens

Costa Coffee has reopened its Broughty Ferry cafe after a refurbishment of the premises.

The Brook Street chain now features a refreshed counter design, new furniture and updated flooring.

New Dundee takeaway named after Tony Soprano

The former owner of a popular fish and chip shop in Dundee has opened a new store on nearby Happyhillock Road.

Graeme Squire, who used to run Tony’s Takeaway on Linfield Street, has opened Supperanos Fish and Chips.

Cafe opens at Cultybraggan in Comrie

A Perthshire prisoner of war camp has welcomed a stream of new customers thanks to the opening of a new cafe.

Ken McCutcheon and his partner Karen Sinclair have opened Camp 21 Cafe at Cultybraggan Camp in Comrie.

Former Meigle hotel and restaurant for sale

The former Belmont Arms near Meigle has been put up for sale.

It was once a coaching inn and restaurant, but was most recently used for events and self-catering accommodation.

Shops

Kirriemuir electrical shop shuts after 65 years

A Kirriemuir electrical shop has shut down after 65 years.

Colin M Smith on Glengate will now operate from its Forfar store.

New Look’s Stirling shop goes on the market

New Look’s store in Stirling has come onto the market.

The business, which has been on Port Street in the city centre for more than a decade, is up for let or sale.

Perth Original Factory Shop to shut

The Original Factory Shop in Perth is set to shut as two other Perthshire stores are put “under review”.

The chain’s Blairgowrie and Aberfeldy branches have been put up for sale but are not confirmed to be closing as “negotiations” continue with landlords.

Opening date for Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger

The opening date of a new Pret A Manger cafe in Broughty Ferry has been revealed as June 10.

The sandwich chain is opening its second Dundee branch in the former M&Co and Woolworths unit on Brook Street.

Dunfermline Wickes store set to open this summer

Wickes is set to open its new Dunfermline store in August.

The home improvements chain took over the former Homebase unit at Halbeath Retail Park in February.

Frasers prepares to open in Dundee

A new Frasers department store is almost ready to open at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

The fit-out of the former Debenhams unit has cost more than £5 million.

It is expected the shop will open on Friday June 6.