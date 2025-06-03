High street round-up: Frasers Dundee opening, The Horn diner replacement plans and Kirrie shop shuts after 65 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High street round-up: Frasers Dundee opening, The Horn diner replacement plans and Kirrie shop shuts after 65 years

The Courier rounds up all the latest pub, restaurant, shop and hotel news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Isla Glen
The new Frasers store in Dundee's Overgate.
The new Frasers store in Dundee's Overgate. Image: DC Thomson

Frasers preparing to open in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre and a proposal to replace Perthshire diner The Horn are among the latest developments on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Pubs

Brechin pub up for sale
Victoria Bar in Brechin. Image: Future Property Auctions

A once-busy Brechin bar is going under the hammer.

The Victoria Bar, on the corner of Montrose Street, has a guide price of £99,000.

St Andrews United Social Club building on market
The St Andrews United Social Club is up for sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A St Andrews social club has gone up for sale with a £500,000 price tag.

St Andrews United FC notified members last summer of its intention to shut the social club on September 30 after more than 40 years.

Restaurants

Perthshire diner The Horn could be replaced
The Horn
The Horn Bar is on the A90 between Dundee and Perth. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Iconic Perthshire diner The Horn could be replaced by a newer café as part of a plan to create a service station on the A90.

A PAN (planning application notice) has been lodged for land 200 metres west of Horn Farm Cottage, near Errol.

Edinburgh bakery relocating to East Neuk
Hobz Bakery in Leith. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

A bakery dubbed by fans as the “best in Edinburgh” is set to relocate to Fife.

The bakery, popular for its artisan breads and pastries, plans to open at an undisclosed location in the East Neuk in 2026.

Carnoustie chip shop for sale
Carnoustie Chippie is set to go on the market
Colin Cooper is retiring from Carnoustie Chippie after 31 years. Image: Supplied

A fish and chip shop in Carnoustie is to be put on the market after its owner decided to retire.

Colin Cooper has run Carnoustie Chippie on the High Street for more than 30 years.

Broughty Ferry Costa reopens
The Costa on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
The Costa on Brook Street. Image: Google Street View

Costa Coffee has reopened its Broughty Ferry cafe after a refurbishment of the premises.

The Brook Street chain now features a refreshed counter design, new furniture and updated flooring.

New Dundee takeaway named after Tony Soprano
Graeme Squire has opened a new takeaway. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The former owner of a popular fish and chip shop in Dundee has opened a new store on nearby Happyhillock Road.

Graeme Squire, who used to run Tony’s Takeaway on Linfield Street, has opened Supperanos Fish and Chips.

Cafe opens at Cultybraggan in Comrie
Ken McCutcheon and Karen Sinclair have opened Camp 21 Cafe in Comrie
Ken McCutcheon and Karen Sinclair have opened Camp 21 Cafe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire prisoner of war camp has welcomed a stream of new customers thanks to the opening of a new cafe.

Ken McCutcheon and his partner Karen Sinclair have opened Camp 21 Cafe at Cultybraggan Camp in Comrie.

Former Meigle hotel and restaurant for sale
Belmont Arms.
Belmont Arms, between Meigle and Newtyle, is up for sale. Image: Future Property Auctions

The former Belmont Arms near Meigle has been put up for sale.

It was once a coaching inn and restaurant, but was most recently used for events and self-catering accommodation.

Shops

Kirriemuir electrical shop shuts after 65 years
Colin M Smith in Kirriemuir. Image: Google Street View

A Kirriemuir electrical shop has shut down after 65 years.

Colin M Smith on Glengate will now operate from its Forfar store.

New Look’s Stirling shop goes on the market
New Look in Stirling.
New Look in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

New Look’s store in Stirling has come onto the market.

The business, which has been on Port Street in the city centre for more than a decade, is up for let or sale.

Perth Original Factory Shop to shut
The Original Factory Shop in Blairgowrie.
The Original Factory Shop in Blairgowrie is under review. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The Original Factory Shop in Perth is set to shut as two other Perthshire stores are put “under review”.

The chain’s Blairgowrie and Aberfeldy branches have been put up for sale but are not confirmed to be closing as “negotiations” continue with landlords.

Opening date for Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger
The sandwich shop will open in the Ferry this month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The opening date of a new Pret A Manger cafe in Broughty Ferry has been revealed as June 10.

The sandwich chain is opening its second Dundee branch in the former M&Co and Woolworths unit on Brook Street.

Dunfermline Wickes store set to open this summer
New Wickes store at Halbeath Retail Park in Dunfermline.
The new Wickes store at Halbeath Retail Park in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Wickes is set to open its new Dunfermline store in August.

The home improvements chain took over the former Homebase unit at Halbeath Retail Park in February.

Frasers prepares to open in Dundee
The first floor of the shop carries Sports Direct and USC branding. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

A new Frasers department store is almost ready to open at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

The fit-out of the former Debenhams unit has cost more than £5 million.

It is expected the shop will open on Friday June 6.

