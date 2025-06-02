Opening date for new Hotel Chocolat shop and cafe in St Andrews revealed

A new Hotel Chocolat shop and cafe is set to open in St Andrews later this month.

The luxury chocolate chain is moving into the old Superdrug unit on Market Street.

The firm revealed plans to renovate the site earlier this year.

It has now announced a June 14 opening date for the St Andrews store.

The outlet will feature a Velvetiser Cafe, where customers will be able to enjoy 18 flavours of hot and cold drinks.

Hotel Chocolat ‘thrilled’ to be opening in St Andrews

Frankie Hayes, omnichannel director at Hotel Chocolat, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Hotel Chocolat experience to St Andrews.

“Our new Velvetiser Cafe is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.

“The Market Street store marks another step in our expansion, and we’re excited to continue offering more of these delightful, out-of-town experiences across the country in the coming years.”

Hotel Chocolat opened its first shop in north London in 2004 and now has 126 shops across the UK and in Japan.

The chain is also set to open in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.