New Chinese restaurant to open in Montrose town centre

A new Chinese restaurant is set to open in Montrose town centre.

Panda Palace will open on Hume Street in the coming weeks and promises to bring the “best of Chinese culinary traditions” to the Angus town.

An exact opening date is yet to be confirmed, but a statement from bosses said they plan to open within the next two weeks.

The restaurant will open in the former Rug Bug Bennys bar and grill.

Panda Palace Chinese restaurant opening in Montrose

A Facebook post said: “After months of planning, renovations, equipment and furniture shopping, we’re beyond excited to announce that we’re almost ready to open the doors for you.

“Panda Palace offers a delightful dining experience with Chinese cuisine.

“Our menu features a wide array of traditional dishes, from savoury stir-fries to flavorful curries, all prepared with the freshest ingredients.

“Whether you’re craving a comforting classic or looking to explore new flavours, our chefs are dedicated to bringing you the best of Chinese culinary traditions.”

The post added: “Enjoy our warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for family dinners, romantic evenings, or casual get-togethers with friends.

“We are planning to open in the next two weeks, once we have a date confirmed I will post in here to let you know.”

The operators of the new restaurant declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

It comes six months after the Peking Palace Chinese restaurant in the town closed.