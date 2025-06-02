New Chinese restaurant to open in Montrose town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Chinese restaurant to open in Montrose town centre

Panda Palace will open on Hume Street in the coming weeks.

By Andrew Robson
new Chinese restaurant Panda Palace is set to open in Montrose
Panda Palace Chinese restaurant in Montrose. Image: Panda Palace Montrose/Facebook

A new Chinese restaurant is set to open in Montrose town centre.

Panda Palace will open on Hume Street in the coming weeks and promises to bring the “best of Chinese culinary traditions” to the Angus town.

An exact opening date is yet to be confirmed, but a statement from bosses said they plan to open within the next two weeks.

The restaurant will open in the former Rug Bug Bennys bar and grill.

Panda Palace Chinese restaurant opening in Montrose

A Facebook post said: “After months of planning, renovations, equipment and furniture shopping, we’re beyond excited to announce that we’re almost ready to open the doors for you.

“Panda Palace offers a delightful dining experience with Chinese cuisine.

“Our menu features a wide array of traditional dishes, from savoury stir-fries to flavorful curries, all prepared with the freshest ingredients.

“Whether you’re craving a comforting classic or looking to explore new flavours, our chefs are dedicated to bringing you the best of Chinese culinary traditions.”

Inside the Hume Street Chinese restaurant in Montrose
Inside the Hume Street restaurant. Image: Panda Palace Montrose/Facebook
The restaurant will open in the coming weeks
The restaurant will open in the coming weeks. Image: Panda Palace Montrose/Facebook

The post added: “Enjoy our warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for family dinners, romantic evenings, or casual get-togethers with friends.

“We are planning to open in the next two weeks, once we have a date confirmed I will post in here to let you know.”

The operators of the new restaurant declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

It comes six months after the Peking Palace Chinese restaurant in the town closed.

