Angus automation firm looking for 50 staff in ‘difficult’ hiring environment

Arbroath bespoke automation firm Convergix is hoping to employ up to 50 new employees as it looks to double in size by the end of 2026.

The company, formerly AGR Automation, is hosting an open night at its Elliot Industrial Estate site next week.

Convergix bought AGR Automation in 2022, and is hoping to expand its presence both in Angus and Northern Ireland.

Bosses say they have struggled to attract skilled workers to the area in recent years.

They are hoping the invitation can inspire prospective staff and graduates who might not traditionally consider working in Arbroath.

Convergix offers expertise in complex and challenging automation assembly solutions and is a specialist in delivering robotic solutions and integrated vision systems.

It is involved heavily in the life sciences industry, including blue chip and medical device manufacturing.

Convergix looking for new employees

A range of roles are being advertised by Convergix, from apprentices to director of engineering.

The firm, which has operated in Arbroath since the 1970s, won a Courier Business Award at last year’s black tie event.

Aonghus Keegan, Convergix’s international president, told The Courier the company was keen on expanding its workforce in Arbroath.

“We are looking to double the size of our business by the end of 2026,” he said.

“And to do that, we need to add significant human resources across all of our work functions.

“I have only been in position for the last three months, but I have heard that hiring can be difficult.

“In particular, (people qualified to work in) life sciences to work in Arbroath and the surrounding area has been difficult.

“Most of what we have, has been built from scratch through our apprenticeships, and we see that being a core vehicle for growth in the future.

“We have got an immediate hiring need for around 30 people, and another 20-30 roles which will be advertised in the future across the business.

“These include technicians, automation controls and software project management, design engineering, mechanical engineering as well as leadership positions.”

The open night will take place between 5pm-8pm at Convergix in the Elliot Industrial Estate on Wednesday June 11.