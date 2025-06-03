Angus automation firm looking for 50 staff in ‘difficult’ hiring environment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus automation firm looking for 50 staff in ‘difficult’ hiring environment

Convergix is looking to fill a number of roles, with bosses admitting it has been difficult attracting skilled staff to Arbroath.

By Paul Malik
Convergix in Arbroath are on the lookout for new engineers and apprentices. Image: Convergix.
Convergix in Arbroath are on the lookout for new engineers and apprentices. Image: Convergix.

Arbroath bespoke automation firm Convergix is hoping to employ up to 50 new employees as it looks to double in size by the end of 2026.

The company, formerly AGR Automation, is hosting an open night at its Elliot Industrial Estate site next week.

Convergix bought AGR Automation in 2022, and is hoping to expand its presence both in Angus and Northern Ireland.

Bosses say they have struggled to attract skilled workers to the area in recent years.

They are hoping the invitation can inspire prospective staff and graduates who might not traditionally consider working in Arbroath.

Convergix offers expertise in complex and challenging automation assembly solutions and is a specialist in delivering robotic solutions and integrated vision systems.

It is involved heavily in the life sciences industry, including blue chip and medical device manufacturing.

Convergix looking for new employees

A range of roles are being advertised by Convergix, from apprentices to director of engineering.

The firm, which has operated in Arbroath since the 1970s, won a Courier Business Award at last year’s black tie event.

Aonghus Keegan, Convergix’s international president, told The Courier the company was keen on expanding its workforce in Arbroath.

“We are looking to double the size of our business by the end of 2026,” he said.

“And to do that, we need to add significant human resources across all of our work functions.

Convergix in Arbroath. Image: Supplied.

“I have only been in position for the last three months, but I have heard that hiring can be difficult.

“In particular, (people qualified to work in) life sciences to work in Arbroath and the surrounding area has been difficult.

“Most of what we have, has been built from scratch through our apprenticeships, and we see that being a core vehicle for growth in the future.

“We have got an immediate hiring need for around 30 people, and another 20-30 roles which will be advertised in the future across the business.

“These include technicians, automation controls and software project management, design engineering, mechanical engineering as well as leadership positions.”

The open night will take place between 5pm-8pm at Convergix in the Elliot Industrial Estate on Wednesday June 11.

Conversation