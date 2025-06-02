Liquidators appointed for Dundee coach firm Fishers Tours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Liquidators appointed for Dundee coach firm Fishers Tours

Fishers Tours has been liquidated, with bosses blaming "fixed-price contracts" and rising costs.

By Paul Malik
Liquidators have been appointed for Dundee's Fishers Tours. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Liquidators have been appointed for Dundee's Fishers Tours. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Liquidators have been appointed for Dundee coach company Fishers Tours.

Fishers Tours collapsed suddenly at the end of May, resulting in the loss of 27 jobs.

Angus and Dundee councils were left scrambling to re-arrange school transport arrangements for hundreds of young people.

James Dewar and Alistair McAlinden from Interpath were appointed as joint provisional liquidators on Friday.

Staff have been formally made redundant after two weeks of uncertainty.

They told The Courier about being repeatedly stonewalled by Fishers’ directors when they asked about the liquidation process.

Fishers Tours’ fleet of 18 buses has already been put up for sale on an auction website.

Bookings for music events, pre-booked hires and group orders have been cancelled.

The liquidators are asking those who have claims against Fishers to email them.

Those who have been left out of pocket with lost deposits are being told to speak with their bank or credit card company.

Fishers Tours liquidated

Fishers Tours had a turnover of around £2.3 million in 2024 and posted a pre-tax loss of £34,000, their last set of published accounts show.

In 2023, they posted a profit of £96,000.

A number of financial challenges have been blamed for the firm’s sudden collapse. These include fixed-price customer contracts and rising costs.

Alistair McAlinden, Interpath’s managing director, said: “Fishers Tours has been a core part of the local transport network in the Dundee and Angus region for more than two decades and we recognise the devastating impact the closure of the business will have on staff, customers and wider community.

“Regrettably, all bookings and services have been cancelled and customers are advised to seek alternative arrangements and engage with their bank or credit card provider if a deposit has been paid.

“As provisional liquidators, our immediate focus is to explore the circumstances of the liquidation and support affected employees to ensure they have access to the necessary guidance in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Office.”

Company collapse

Fishers was one of the largest private coach hire firms in Tayside.

As well as school contracts, they offered travel to other cities for events like concerts and football matches.

They also operated the Scottish Express service for leisure travel.

The late Jim and late Kay Cosgrove, who passed away in 2021 and 2017, took over Fishers Tours in 2000.

Carrie Ann Telfer is listed as the current director of the company on Companies House.

More from Business

new Chinese restaurant Panda Palace is set to open in Montrose
New Chinese restaurant to open in Montrose town centre
Siblings Joy and Louis Dowley are opening Over The Bridge in Bridge of Allan, Stirling.
Bridge of Allan Social Club to reopen as community pub with pints, pizza and…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock (14216152a) A Hotel Chocolat store in Windsor, Berkshire. High Street chocolatier, Hotel Chocolat, has agreed to a takeover offer by confectioners Mars in a deal that values the business at £534m. The Mars factory is based in Slough, Berkshire. Due to the news share prices on Hotel Chocolat have risen over night. The co-founders of Hotel Chocolat will each get £144m after agreeing to sell the British business to Mars Hotel Chocolat bought out by Mars, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 16 Nov 2023
Opening date for new Hotel Chocolat shop and cafe in St Andrews revealed
Dover Fueling Solutions operations director Denise McHugh on site
Inside Dundee factory which ships petrol pumps to 160 countries
The Stevens Scotland blinds factory in Brechin closed at the end of last year. Image: Colliers
Brechin blinds factory on the market after collapse of famous firm
Dundee dad Aaron Mackie wearing Very Good Baking Company apron at home
Why Dundee dad is going full-time with his brownie baking side hustle
3
Dundee estate agent Rosie Fraser. Image: Rosie Fraser
Dundee estate agent Rosie Fraser on life, death and business
7
CR0052477 Units in Keiller Centre, Dundee Robert Lawrens at Side & Heel Bar ....Pic Paul Reid
Who are the last people standing in the Keiller Centre - and where will…
The Horn
Iconic Perthshire diner The Horn could be replaced and 2 further restaurants built on…
2
Colin M Smith in Kirriemuir. Image: Google Street View
Kirriemuir electrical shop shuts after 65 years

Conversation