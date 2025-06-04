Broughty Ferry restaurant opens with new name after hotel firm’s legal letter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry restaurant opens with new name after hotel firm’s legal letter

Mediterranean restaurant 1876 Dundee has opened in the former Gulistan House.

By Andrew Robson & Ellidh Aitken
Iftikhar Ahmed owner of 1876 Dundee.
Iftikhar Ahmed owner of 1876 Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

A new Mediterranean restaurant has opened in the former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry – but has had to change its name after a legal letter from an Edinburgh hotel firm.

Iftikhar Ahmed has transformed the historic building on Queen Street into a new restaurant, which opened its doors for the first time on Friday.

He had planned to open the venue under the name Le Monde, meaning “the world”, with his daughter Aaisha Naseer.

However, just days before opening, the pair received a letter from London-based law firm Venner Shipley acting on behalf of its client Glendola, to highlight the fact that Le Monde is trademarked.

1876 Dundee opened in the former Gulistan House.
1876 Dundee opened in Broughty Ferry’s former Gulistan House restaurant. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Hospitality company Glendola owns venues including Waxy O’Connor’s in Glasgow and the Le Monde Hotel in Edinburgh.

Iftikhar says he was “surprised” by the news that the phrase had been trademarked.

The 66-year-old said: “We had everything organised under Le Monde and have had to change it all – it did take us by surprise.

Broughty Ferry restaurant boss ‘playing by the rules’ after name change

“We received a letter from the company’s law firm, and I had my solicitor look at it, and somehow they have managed to trademark ‘the world’ (translated as Le Monde).

“The restaurant will now be called 1876 Dundee, which is when the building was built.

“We were supposed to advertise heavily last week, but had to stop because I didn’t want to be taken to court.

“We have to play by the rules.

Inside the new Broughty Ferry restaurant.
Inside the new Broughty Ferry restaurant. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The restaurant will serve Mediterranean food.
The restaurant is serving Mediterranean food. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“The extra expense of all the new signage has been around £10,000, but it is what it is.

“I certainly didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes or intend for this to happen, and want to apologise for the confusion it may have caused.

“We all want to move past this and are excited to welcome customers into the restaurant.”

The restaurant had a soft launch on Friday night, and Iftikhar says the opening weekend was promising, despite a lack of social media announcements.

Iftikhar Ahmed behind the bar at 1876 Dundee.
Iftikhar behind the bar at 1876 Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The businessman previously told The Courier that 1876 Dundee will serve predominantly Mediterranean cuisine and Sunday roasts.

He said: “The menu will consist of a lot of meat, and lots of seafood ranging from lobsters and oysters all the way to salmon steaks, seabass and langoustine.

“We’ll also be doing Sunday roasts. The hope is to have something for everyone.”

When approached for comment by The Courier, Glendola did not respond.

However, law firm Venner Shipley said: “Our client would prefer no response.”

