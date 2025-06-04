EXCLUSIVE: Dundee pub in line for 6-figure transformation after roof blown off during storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee pub in line for 6-figure transformation after roof blown off during storm

The Charleston Bar has been shut since sustaining severe damage during Storm Arwen in 2021.

How the Charleston Bar could look under plans to redevelop the site. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
How the Charleston Bar could look under plans to redevelop the site. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
By James Simpson

A Dundee pub is in line for a six-figure transformation after its roof was blown off during a storm.

The Charleston Bar has been closed since sustaining severe damage during Storm Arwen in 2021.

Plans are now being put in place to bring the once-popular Charleston Drive pub – known locally as the Charlie Bar – back to life.

City Centre Pubs Dundee, run by the Marr family, has taken over the bar and hopes to have it open next year, subject to planning approval.

The Charleston Bar’s roof was torn off during Storm Arwen in November 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Director Peter Marr Jr has revealed artist’s impressions of how the building could look.

He told The Courier: “We’re really looking forward to bringing this community pub back to life.

“Unfortunately, over the last few years, the building has fallen into a state of disrepair following the storm.

“We have some concept designs we’re working on before going to planning.

Hopes to reopen Charleston Bar in 2026

“In the next couple of weeks, the plan is to make the building wind and water-tight for the time being.

“We need to work with architects to finalise our designs and assess the building as a whole.

“By the time we get planning, licensing and a building warrant, it will be next year before we can get to work on it.

“The hope would be to start working on it in January and have it open by the middle of next year.”

An artist’s impression of how the pub could look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios

Peter added: “This will be a six-figure investment, creating 15 to 20 jobs.

“We’re looking forward to working with the local community and hope the regeneration will benefit the whole area.

“As part of the new design, we’re also exploring the potential for multi-purpose use at the site.”

The Courier has taken a look at seven other Dundee pub sites that could be given a new lease of life, including Clancy’s Irish Bar, which is owned by the Marrs.

Conversation