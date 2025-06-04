EXCLUSIVE: Dundee pub in line for 6-figure transformation after roof blown off during storm

A Dundee pub is in line for a six-figure transformation after its roof was blown off during a storm.

The Charleston Bar has been closed since sustaining severe damage during Storm Arwen in 2021.

Plans are now being put in place to bring the once-popular Charleston Drive pub – known locally as the Charlie Bar – back to life.

City Centre Pubs Dundee, run by the Marr family, has taken over the bar and hopes to have it open next year, subject to planning approval.

Director Peter Marr Jr has revealed artist’s impressions of how the building could look.

He told The Courier: “We’re really looking forward to bringing this community pub back to life.

“Unfortunately, over the last few years, the building has fallen into a state of disrepair following the storm.

“We have some concept designs we’re working on before going to planning.

Hopes to reopen Charleston Bar in 2026

“In the next couple of weeks, the plan is to make the building wind and water-tight for the time being.

“We need to work with architects to finalise our designs and assess the building as a whole.

“By the time we get planning, licensing and a building warrant, it will be next year before we can get to work on it.

“The hope would be to start working on it in January and have it open by the middle of next year.”

Peter added: “This will be a six-figure investment, creating 15 to 20 jobs.

“We’re looking forward to working with the local community and hope the regeneration will benefit the whole area.

“As part of the new design, we’re also exploring the potential for multi-purpose use at the site.”

