New £17m Dundee warehouse ‘as big as the V&A’ to open this summer

The strategic spares site in Claverhouse will be operational by the end of the summer

By Paul Malik
SSEN strategic spares warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee. Image: Supplied
SSEN strategic spares warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee. Image: Supplied

A new £17 million warehouse “the size of the V&A” is taking shape in Dundee and is due to open by the summer.

SSEN’s strategic spares warehouse at Claverhouse industrial estate is a 7,500 square metre site which is part of a wider £20 billion investment in the country’s energy distribution network.

An identical unit is already operational in Inverness, close to the city’s airport. Dundee’s warehouse location was chosen, SSEN said, due to its proximity to the A90 trunk road and the port.

Planning for the “state-of-the-art” building was approved in 2023. Ground was broken in January 2024.

Highland contractors Global Infrastructure Scotland were tasked with constructing the project.

SSEN believes the spares house will help limit the “consequences” of system failures in the Tayside and north east areas due to the improved logistics access it will provide.

SSEN strategic spares warehouse

The warehouses will support the construction, development and maintenance of new overhead lines, substations, converter stations, and subsea cables.

This, SSEN said, would ensure “a robust and sustainable energy network” for future generations.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said:  “Our cutting-edge £17m strategic spares warehouse in Dundee is moving forward at pace, with the new facility expected to be in use by late summer.

“The new state-of-the-art warehouse will be around 7,500 sqm once complete – roughly the same size as the V&A – and will help bolster the resilience and efficiency of the high-voltage electricity transmission network along the east coast of Scotland.

“Our contractor Global Infrastructure Scotland has so far completed the building envelope, with the team now progressing with the internal mechanical and electrical works and external work around the building, such as kerbing, car park works, street lighting, ducting and fencing, along with installing EV chargers and solar panels.

“The new warehouse will play a strategic role in supporting the expansion and maintenance of the electricity transmission network.

“And as teams turn towards the last few months of work on the project, we look forward to seeing it completed later this year.”

The building will have heavy lifting facilities and bunded areas for oil filled plant as well as offices, storage areas and electric vehicle charging points.

