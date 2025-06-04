Gillies of Broughty Ferry boss reveals reasons for steep drop in profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gillies of Broughty Ferry boss reveals reasons for steep drop in profits

Tightening household budgets impacted on “big ticket” sales, the retailer said.

By Rob McLaren
Gillies' premises in Broughty Ferry.
Gillies of Broughty Ferry has experienced another “difficult” year of trading with a fall of more than £1 million in both sales and profits.

The company has a long history in Dundee – going all the way back to 1895, when cabinetmaker and upholsterer James Gillies set out on his business journey.

In addition to its flagship Ferry store, it has outlets in Perth, Aberdeen, Inverness and Dingwall as well as owning Grampian Furnishers in Elgin.

Newly filed accounts for the year ending August 31, 2024, show sales fell to £23.3m from £24.6m in 2023. Pre-tax profits dropped from £2.1m to £1.1m in the same period.

The firm said tightening household budgets had impacted on “big ticket” sales.

Gillies closed its Montrose store in March last year after 13 years in the Angus town. At the time it said rising costs were behind the decision.

The firm, which has around 200 staff, also described its 2023 financial year as “difficult” when profits fell by £800,000 from £2.9m in 2022.

Commenting on the latest financial results, the company said: “The trading environment remained difficult throughout the year, with ongoing cost-of-living pressures and subdued consumer confidence continuing to impact sales.

Gillies’ Christmas window in November 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“In addition, the company faced inflationary challenges, particularly in relation to payroll costs.

“Despite these challenges, the day-to-day involvement of the directors enabled the company to adapt quickly to changing circumstances, particularly supplier price inflation.

“Operational discipline and a continued focus on efficiency helped protect core areas of the business, although reduced revenues inevitably affected profitability.”

New MD on financial challenges

Gillies recently announced the retirement of its managing director Ian Philp, who served more than 25 years in that role.

He oversaw the expansion of the business from two to five stores.

Tom Rodgers, who has served as the firm’s finance director for nine years, is the new managing director.

He said there were signs of improvement in the new financial year.

He said: “Consumer confidence has been low, making 2024 another difficult year for the business.

“Trading in the current financial year has improved with booked business showing an increase year on year.

“Keeping pace with cost inflation remains an ongoing issue for the business.

“However, with a sound financial base and a talented team of people, we are well placed to deal with the challenges that we face.”

Conversation