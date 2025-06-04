Dundee bar owner set to open new venue in Newport

A Dundee bar owner is set to open a new venue in Newport.

Andrew McMahon, who runs The West House and Top Dog Sports Bar in the city centre, has taken over the former Boat Brae restaurant and bar.

The Newport bar – which sits on the banks of the Tay – has been renamed Shoreline and is set to open on Friday.

The upstairs restaurant will follow at a later date.

A post on Instagram said: “We’re excited to announce that Shoreline will open on Friday June 6.

“The bar and deck will open at 5pm on Friday, serving drinks and bar snacks.

“(The) upstairs restaurant will open at a later date.

“We cannot wait to welcome you.”

Boat Brae shut suddenly in February last year after experiencing difficulties in recovering from a devastating fire.

It later reopened under businessman Rod McCreadie but has since closed.

Andrew opened Top Dog Sports Bar on West Marketgait in May 2024.