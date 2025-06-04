Dundee bar owner set to open new venue in Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee bar owner set to open new venue in Newport

Andrew McMahon has taken over the former Boat Brae restaurant and bar, which sits on the banks of the Tay.

By Ellidh Aitken
Andrew McMahon is opening Shoreline in Newport
Andrew McMahon is opening Shoreline in the former Boat Brae in Newport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee bar owner is set to open a new venue in Newport.

Andrew McMahon, who runs The West House and Top Dog Sports Bar in the city centre, has taken over the former Boat Brae restaurant and bar.

The Newport bar – which sits on the banks of the Tay – has been renamed Shoreline and is set to open on Friday.

The upstairs restaurant will follow at a later date.

A post on Instagram said: “We’re excited to announce that Shoreline will open on Friday June 6.

The former Boat Brae bar and restaurant in Newport
Shoreline is opening at the former Boat Brae in Newport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The view across the Tay from Shoreline in Newport
Shoreline boasts views across the Tay. Image: Shoreline/Instagram

“The bar and deck will open at 5pm on Friday, serving drinks and bar snacks.

“(The) upstairs restaurant will open at a later date.

“We cannot wait to welcome you.”

Boat Brae shut suddenly in February last year after experiencing difficulties in recovering from a devastating fire.

It later reopened under businessman Rod McCreadie but has since closed.

Andrew opened Top Dog Sports Bar on West Marketgait in May 2024.

Conversation