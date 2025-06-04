Fears for 160 jobs at Mossmorran chemical plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears for 160 jobs at Mossmorran chemical plant

Unions have warned of an "avalanche of job losses" as companies cut back.

By Paul Malik
Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife.
The Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

More than 160 jobs have been earmarked for redundancy at Mossmorran chemical plant, unions have warned.

Contractors including Altrad, Kaefer and Bilfinger are making scores of staff based at the Fife site redundant, Unite the Union claims.

Unite said they are preparing for an “avalanche of job losses” across the oil and gas sector.

At least 98 redundancies are expected by Altrad, with Unite saying the French company is blaming a downturn in work and cost savings being imposed by ExxonMobil, operators of the ethylene plant.

Further jobs losses are also occurring with other contractors, with Bilfinger issuing 10 redundancy notices and Kaefer cutting 55 jobs at Mossmorran.

Mossmorran jobs fears

It comes as job cuts are also made at Grangemouth Petroineos oil refinery.

Mossmorran contractors undertook a number of critical support services at the refinery including access, thermal insulation and protective coatings.

During peak activity at the refinery Altrad employed up to 300 workers, Unite said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “There is an avalanche of redundancies taking place across Scotland’s oil and gas industry.

“Theses job losses highlight what Unite has been saying about the unfolding jobs crisis in the oil and gas industry.

Sharon Graham, the general-secretary of Unite the Union.
Sharon Graham, general secretary, Unite the Union. Image: Unite.

“The reality is that the UK and Scottish governments are failing to protect thousands of jobs.

“Government policy is also accelerating these huge losses without any credible jobs plan in place.”

Altrad, Kaefer and Bilfinger have been approached for comment.

Just transition

The Courier reported on the Scottish Government’s plans for a “just transition” plan for the future of Mossmorran, expected by the end of 2026.

And a report by Robert Gordon University warns up to 400 jobs a fortnight could be lost in oil and gas over the next five years.

It says the UK is teetering in a fragile “goldilocks zone”- a narrow window where action now could protect and even grow energy jobs.

The study, Striking the Balance, urges the government to act now to prevent a steep decline in skilled roles.

With the right investment, policies and delivery, UK offshore energy jobs could grow to 210,000 by 2033, it said.

