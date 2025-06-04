Fears for 160 jobs at Mossmorran chemical plant

More than 160 jobs have been earmarked for redundancy at Mossmorran chemical plant, unions have warned.

Contractors including Altrad, Kaefer and Bilfinger are making scores of staff based at the Fife site redundant, Unite the Union claims.

Unite said they are preparing for an “avalanche of job losses” across the oil and gas sector.

At least 98 redundancies are expected by Altrad, with Unite saying the French company is blaming a downturn in work and cost savings being imposed by ExxonMobil, operators of the ethylene plant.

Further jobs losses are also occurring with other contractors, with Bilfinger issuing 10 redundancy notices and Kaefer cutting 55 jobs at Mossmorran.

Mossmorran jobs fears

It comes as job cuts are also made at Grangemouth Petroineos oil refinery.

Mossmorran contractors undertook a number of critical support services at the refinery including access, thermal insulation and protective coatings.

During peak activity at the refinery Altrad employed up to 300 workers, Unite said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “There is an avalanche of redundancies taking place across Scotland’s oil and gas industry.

“Theses job losses highlight what Unite has been saying about the unfolding jobs crisis in the oil and gas industry.

“The reality is that the UK and Scottish governments are failing to protect thousands of jobs.

“Government policy is also accelerating these huge losses without any credible jobs plan in place.”

Altrad, Kaefer and Bilfinger have been approached for comment.

Just transition

The Courier reported on the Scottish Government’s plans for a “just transition” plan for the future of Mossmorran, expected by the end of 2026.

And a report by Robert Gordon University warns up to 400 jobs a fortnight could be lost in oil and gas over the next five years.

It says the UK is teetering in a fragile “goldilocks zone”- a narrow window where action now could protect and even grow energy jobs.

The study, Striking the Balance, urges the government to act now to prevent a steep decline in skilled roles.

With the right investment, policies and delivery, UK offshore energy jobs could grow to 210,000 by 2033, it said.