Why Kirkcaldy mortgage broker employed her 54-year-old dad

Franki and Barry Cummings run Bee Mortgage Wise together and have just opened their first premises.

By Kirsten Johnson
Franki and Barry posing at her desk
Bee Mortgage Wise in Kirkcaldy is run by Franki Cummings and her dad Barry Cummings. Image: Bee Mortgage Wise

Growing up, Franki Cummings was a self-confessed Daddy’s girl.

So, when she was looking to employ her first member of staff last year, the Fife mortgage broker had just one person in mind.

Franki, 32, and her dad Barry Cummings run Bee Mortgage Wise together in their hometown of Kirkcaldy.

And this week, after working hard to grow the family business, the pair have just opened their first standalone premises on the town’s St Clair Street.

Franki started Bee Mortgage Wise five years ago, during lockdown.

Before that, she worked for a well-known estate agent for 10 years, where she completed her professional qualifications to become a mortgage broker.

When she had daughter Perrie, now 2, she knew she needed a second pair of hands to look after her business while she was on maternity leave.

Franki at desk with laptop
Franki Cummings loves being a mortgage broker in her hometown of Kirkcaldy. Image: Bee Mortgage Wise

Barry, 54, had just left his management role with Virgin Media after 27 years’ service and was delighted to take up a new challenge.

He studied hard for his certified mortgage adviser exams and joined as his daughter’s second-in-command.

Colleagues and pals

Franki said: “To have my dad by my side every day as my colleague is brilliant.

“I am very picky about who I work with but I trust my dad implicitly and know he will give our clients the very best.

“We laugh that I have always been the boss – now but also when I was wee and bossed him about.

“We have always been very close. I was a Daddy’s girl growing up and used to love going to the golf with him.

“Now we are really good pals and socialise together outside work.

“He is a wonderful grandfather to my little girl and helps so much with childcare.”

The mortgage firm’s new premises has just opened on St Clair Street. Image: Bee Mortgage Wise

Barry added: “Changing career in your 50s does feel a bit daunting, and it was definitely a challenge going back to studying.

“But I am so glad I did it. I love my new job and I love working with Franki.

“She is really, really good at what she does and so focussed. I learned quickly that if I mirror that, I will do well.”

One stop shop for mortgages and advice in Kirkcaldy

Bee Mortgage Wise has seen business improve month on month and Franki hopes the new office will bring even more customers.

A unique selling point of the firm, one of many successful family businesses in the Fife town, is that it is a “one stop shop” for both mortgages and property advice.

Franki, who also has a legal services qualification, and Barry can arrange valuations and submit offers.

Franki said: “I am so proud that we have been able to open our new premises so close to where we both grew up in Kirkcaldy.

“We are a small, family business working in our own community.”

Conversation