Business

Dunfermline windows firm CR Smith to add 40 jobs after major contract wins

The Fife firm has reported 30% year-on-year growth.

By Paul Malik
Gerard Eadie executive chairman CR Smith
Gerard Eadie executive chairman CR Smith

Dunfermline’s CR Smith has taken on 40 new employees following a number of local authority contract wins.

The Fife firm has secured arrangements with 10 councils and said there were “more in the pipeline” to provide installation services.

It follows a recent investment in public sector partnerships by the company, including agreements with Fife College.

CR Smith manufactures windows, doors and conservatories, specialising in uPVC windows.

Recent increases in demand for sustainable and energy efficient materials and upgrades has resulted in a 30% increase in revenues for the first quarter of 2025, the firm said.

And because of these contract wins, CR Smith has been able to take on at least 40 new members of staff to cope with demand.

CR Smith adds 40 jobs

Chairman Gerard Eadie said his firm was proud to bring the same level of service to public sector clients as their private ones.

He said: “The current public sector focus on sustainability goals means both the window design and its installation must be of the highest quality to meet energy efficiency targets.

“And in addition to our exceptional service that is exactly what we provide to all our customers, both private homeowners and social tenants.

“Because of our experience working directly with customers, we understand their needs.

“Exceptional customer service is crucial for tenants of social and local authority housing, and we bring that level of service to all our projects and contracts.

“This is an exciting time for the business. Our aim is to continue to expand our operation further into the public sector market.”

CR Smith history

CR Smith was taken on by chairman Gerard Eadie in 1972 and came to nationwide attention in 1984 when they were the first company to sponsor both Celtic and Rangers football clubs.

The company has existed for more than a century, with more than 350 employees across Scotland, including its Gardeners Street head office.

And a recent £3m investment in its custom-built manufacturing plant has helped secure its presence in the Kingdom.

