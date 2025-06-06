Queue of shoppers turned away as Dundee Frasers opening delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Queue of shoppers turned away as Dundee Frasers opening delayed

There was a line of shoppers waiting for the new department store at the Overgate to open at 9am.

The shutters remained down as shoppers waited to go into Frasers on Friday morning. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

A queue of shoppers waiting to be the first to see the new Frasers department store in Dundee were turned away as the opening was delayed.

The Overgate Shopping Centre shop was advertised as opening at 9am.

At that time around 30 shoppers waited outside the shop’s entrances on the ground and first floor.

However, word quickly spread that it would not be opening as planned. The latest update was it was to open at 11am or even “lunchtime”.

Staff were in place in the shop and the reasons for the delay is unknown.

Shoppers waiting for opening

First in the line of shoppers were mother and daughter Sara Cameron and Linda Dickson who had travelled through from Perth for the opening.

Sara, 40, said: “We have been here since around 8.40am. We used to love Frasers in Perth and then Debenhams – the make-up counters and the whole experience.

“We wanted to see the new store and the high-end make-up brands that you don’t get in the likes of Boots.

First in the queue was Sara Cameron and mum Linda Dickson. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
“I wanted to see how the Dundee store compares to the Glasgow one.

“Having a Frasers here is great for Dundee.”

Andy Fleming, from Inchture, came down for the opening with wife Jacqueline but was disappointed by the delay.

He said: “We’ve specifically come down for the opening of Frasers. The city needs a big department store. It’s a bad start to their opening.

“We are disappointed as we have to leave for an appointment.

“The city does need a big department store. We used to go to Debenhams all the time.”

Andy and Jacqueline Fleming outside Frasers in Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

Jacqueline added: “I used to come here to buy ball gowns. I used to always come here and spend my money.

“Going in the one store and getting everything you want is handy. You can get all your Christmas shopping in the one shop.”

What’s inside Frasers Dundee?

Though the shutters remained down, the beauty brands on the ground floor of the new shop were visible through large windows that had displays for Charlotte Tilbury and Mac.

Inside other displays were for Guerlain, Dior and Estee Lauder.

The first floor entrance carries a Sports Direct façade which mentions the brands Under Armour, Puma, Adidas and Nike.

Other fashion brands in Frasers will include Hugo, Tommy Jeans, Jack Wills and CP Company.

MAC is advertised in one of the windows of the new Frasers. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Popular make-up brand Charlotte Tilbury features in another window display.

The fit-out, costing more than £5 million, is the largest investment made at the Overgate since it opened in 2000.

The three-storey store will employ around 90 full and part-time workers.

This includes staff from the current Sports Direct and USC Overgate shops, which will close and be incorporated into the department store.

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said: “Overgate management, customers and retailers are excited for the opening. There’s a lot of anticipation. Here’s hoping that footfall will see a surge this weekend.”

Dundonian Graham Gunn, 65, was also waiting for the new shop to open.

He said: “I want to see if Frasers is going to cater for older people or if it’s just for younger ones.

“There’s not much for the older person in Dundee. Edinburgh and Glasgow are the only cities that have big retail stores but it’s inconvenient. You go for a bargain but it costs you in petrol.

“Frasers’ opening has been a long time coming.”

