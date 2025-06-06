Queue of shoppers turned away as Dundee Frasers opening delayed

A queue of shoppers waiting to be the first to see the new Frasers department store in Dundee were turned away as the opening was delayed.

The Overgate Shopping Centre shop was advertised as opening at 9am.

At that time around 30 shoppers waited outside the shop’s entrances on the ground and first floor.

However, word quickly spread that it would not be opening as planned. The latest update was it was to open at 11am or even “lunchtime”.

Staff were in place in the shop and the reasons for the delay is unknown.

Shoppers waiting for opening

First in the line of shoppers were mother and daughter Sara Cameron and Linda Dickson who had travelled through from Perth for the opening.

Sara, 40, said: “We have been here since around 8.40am. We used to love Frasers in Perth and then Debenhams – the make-up counters and the whole experience.

“We wanted to see the new store and the high-end make-up brands that you don’t get in the likes of Boots.

“I wanted to see how the Dundee store compares to the Glasgow one.

“Having a Frasers here is great for Dundee.”

Andy Fleming, from Inchture, came down for the opening with wife Jacqueline but was disappointed by the delay.

He said: “We’ve specifically come down for the opening of Frasers. The city needs a big department store. It’s a bad start to their opening.

“We are disappointed as we have to leave for an appointment.

“The city does need a big department store. We used to go to Debenhams all the time.”

Jacqueline added: “I used to come here to buy ball gowns. I used to always come here and spend my money.

“Going in the one store and getting everything you want is handy. You can get all your Christmas shopping in the one shop.”

What’s inside Frasers Dundee?

Though the shutters remained down, the beauty brands on the ground floor of the new shop were visible through large windows that had displays for Charlotte Tilbury and Mac.

Inside other displays were for Guerlain, Dior and Estee Lauder.

The first floor entrance carries a Sports Direct façade which mentions the brands Under Armour, Puma, Adidas and Nike.

Other fashion brands in Frasers will include Hugo, Tommy Jeans, Jack Wills and CP Company.

The fit-out, costing more than £5 million, is the largest investment made at the Overgate since it opened in 2000.

The three-storey store will employ around 90 full and part-time workers.

This includes staff from the current Sports Direct and USC Overgate shops, which will close and be incorporated into the department store.

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said: “Overgate management, customers and retailers are excited for the opening. There’s a lot of anticipation. Here’s hoping that footfall will see a surge this weekend.”

Dundonian Graham Gunn, 65, was also waiting for the new shop to open.

He said: “I want to see if Frasers is going to cater for older people or if it’s just for younger ones.

“There’s not much for the older person in Dundee. Edinburgh and Glasgow are the only cities that have big retail stores but it’s inconvenient. You go for a bargain but it costs you in petrol.

“Frasers’ opening has been a long time coming.”