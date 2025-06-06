First look inside new Dundee Frasers department store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

First look inside new Dundee Frasers department store

After months of anticipation and millions spent, the new Dundee department store has opened.

Some of the make-up counters within the new Frasers Dundee. Image: Frasers
Some of the make-up counters within the new Frasers Dundee. Image: Frasers
By Rob McLaren

There was a cheer from a large queue of Dundee shoppers as the shutters of the new Frasers department store lifted this morning.

The shop is located over three levels in the unit formerly occupied by Debenhams at the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Around 100 people queued to be the first inside Frasers when it opened on Friday morning just before 11am.

Some shoppers had formed a queue before 9am but were turned away when the opening was delayed.

Inside new Dundee Frasers

The new shop integrates Frasers, Sports Direct, USC and Game over 60,000 sq ft of space.

On the ground floor there is a large beauty area. This includes counters for Charlotte Tilbury, Guerlain, Trinny London, Dior and Estee Lauder.

There are also dedicated areas for handbags, menswear, womenswear, footwear and lingerie.

The first shoppers entering Frasers in Dundee. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson

Fashion brands that have sections include Ralph Lauren Polo, Biba, Boss, Levis, French Connection, Tommy Hilfiger, Paul Smith and Barbour.

The first floor is a combination of Sports Direct and USC.

The top level has more Sports Direct departments, including large sections for football and running. It also has Game shop and a selection of Lego products.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to inspire our customers and create standout shopping experiences,” said Lauren Barrie, group head of retail at Frasers Group.

“Our new Frasers concept store in Dundee does exactly that, bringing together sport, premium fashion, lifestyle and beauty under one roof.”

A look inside new store

Shoppers explore the beauty department. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Some of the perfume products. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Some of the Trinny London makeup products. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
The Boss area in the menswear department. Image: Frasers
More clothing in the new shop. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Some of the shop’s footwear. Image: Frasers
There were around 100 shoppers waiting to go into the new shop. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
A selection of the store’s womenswear. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Shoppers enjoying the new shop. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
On the first level there is a Hugo section within the USC area. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
There is a large football section. Image: Frasers
Sports Direct within the new Frasers. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Game and Lego on the upper level. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

