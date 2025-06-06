First look inside new Dundee Frasers department store

There was a cheer from a large queue of Dundee shoppers as the shutters of the new Frasers department store lifted this morning.

The shop is located over three levels in the unit formerly occupied by Debenhams at the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Around 100 people queued to be the first inside Frasers when it opened on Friday morning just before 11am.

Some shoppers had formed a queue before 9am but were turned away when the opening was delayed.

Inside new Dundee Frasers

The new shop integrates Frasers, Sports Direct, USC and Game over 60,000 sq ft of space.

On the ground floor there is a large beauty area. This includes counters for Charlotte Tilbury, Guerlain, Trinny London, Dior and Estee Lauder.

There are also dedicated areas for handbags, menswear, womenswear, footwear and lingerie.

Fashion brands that have sections include Ralph Lauren Polo, Biba, Boss, Levis, French Connection, Tommy Hilfiger, Paul Smith and Barbour.

The first floor is a combination of Sports Direct and USC.

The top level has more Sports Direct departments, including large sections for football and running. It also has Game shop and a selection of Lego products.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to inspire our customers and create standout shopping experiences,” said Lauren Barrie, group head of retail at Frasers Group.

“Our new Frasers concept store in Dundee does exactly that, bringing together sport, premium fashion, lifestyle and beauty under one roof.”

A look inside new store