What do shoppers think of the new Dundee Frasers store?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

What do shoppers think of the new Dundee Frasers store?

Hundreds of shoppers went to Frasers on its opening day - but what did they think about the new shop?

Kyra Huang is exited for the new city centre addition. Image: Dylan Lockhart
Kyra Huang is exited for the new city centre addition. Image: Dylan Lockhart
By Dylan Lockhart

Hundreds of shoppers went through the doors of new Dundee department store Frasers for the first time on Friday.

The Overgate Shopping Centre store spans three levels in the former Debenhams unit.

It combines Frasers, Sports Direct, USC and Game across 60,000 sq ft.

We spoke to shoppers to get their first impressions.

Frasers Dundee shoppers’ first impressions

Deborah Kelly and daughter Louise Trainor, from Dundee, said they would visit regularly.

Deborah said: “It was definitely needed in the Overgate. We are very excited.

“This used to be our Saturday afternoon, coming into the town and going shopping. We haven’t been able to do that for years because there’s not been much in the town.

“It was nice to see the queues of people outside.

Deborah Kelly, Louise and Gavin Trainor, exploring the new Frasers. Image: Dylan Lockhart
Gavin and Louise Trainor and her mother Deborah Kelly exploring the new Frasers. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson

“I think people are quite excited to see that something is finally happening.

“My husband is already looking for trainers.”

Arbroath native Roy Cooper and his wife Gael also came to Dundee to see what the new shop has to offer.

First look inside new store for Roy and Gael Cooper. Image: Dylan Lockhart
A first look inside new store for Roy and Gael Cooper. Image: Dylan Lockhart

He said: “The new Sports Direct has a much better layout than the old one. It’s more open.

“It is important for the city. We are losing shops day after day, it has been turning into a desert.”

Dundee city centre hopes

The Courier was inside the shop on its opening day to see what’s inside.

On the ground floor there is a large beauty area. There are also dedicated areas for handbags, menswear, womenswear, footwear and lingerie.

The first floor is a combination of Sports Direct and USC. Sports Direct also occupies the top level along with Game.

Jimmy Thompson, from Dundee, thinks it will bring people back into the city centre.

He said: “Our city centre is dead, and this place has not been occupied for the last three years.

“I think it is very likely to draw folk back in again.

“I am quite impressed with it. It looks a lot smarter than a lot of other stores.”

Jimmy Thompson exploring the luxury brands. Image: Dylan Lockhart
Jimmy Thompson exploring the luxury brands. Image: Dylan Lockhart

Kyra Huang, who works in the city, expressed her excitement.

She said: “I have been waiting for it open.

“There are a lot of different clothes and makeup here that I am interested in.

“Before this opened the were not a lot of interesting things to see in the centre, there was not a lot of good shopping.

“A lot of people would buy outside of the city.

“It is great, there are a lot of people out and about.”

Friends Murren Bradford and Louisa Pritchard, both from Dundee, thought the new store will increase city centre footfall.

Murren said: “There’s a lot of people here. The store has a bit of everything, which is really good. It’s like combining many small shops in one.

Murren Bradford and Louisa Pritchard hopeful about Frasers potential. Image: Dylan Lockhart
Murren Bradford and Louisa Pritchard hopeful about Frasers potential. Image: Dylan Lockhart

“It will draw a lot of people to the Overgate, especially in the first few months and around the holidays.”

Louisa added: “Debenhams has been empty for so long and shops are closing so quickly in Dundee, so I think it will make a difference.”

More from Business

Little Lies founder Jade Robertson
Perthshire fashion designer's journey to dressing Taylor Swift and £2m turnover
Booffi has opened in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look inside new Dunfermline world buffet restaurant Booffi
Claire, Maggie, Farmer John and James Picken. Image: Claire Picken
Fife farm with luxury lodging to launch rural spa experience
Some of the make-up counters within the new Frasers Dundee. Image: Frasers
First look inside new Dundee Frasers department store
7
The shutters remained down as shoppers waited to go into Frasers on Friday morning. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Queue of shoppers turned away as Dundee Frasers opening delayed
3
The Gallagher Retail Park Matalan store.
Matalan carry out 'unauthorised alteration works' at Dundee store
2
Stephen Thompson has announced that he has applied for bankruptcy
Administration extended for ex-Dundee United chief Stephen Thompson’s failed business
Ideja Bajra, founder of Edvance AI. Image: Ideja Bajra
21-year-old St Andrews Uni student charging firms thousands for her AI skills
Mike Soutar was caught out by online scammers
Criminals target Apprentice star in V&A Dundee scam bid
Franki and Barry posing at her desk
Why Kirkcaldy mortgage broker employed her 54-year-old dad

Conversation