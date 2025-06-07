What do shoppers think of the new Dundee Frasers store?

Hundreds of shoppers went through the doors of new Dundee department store Frasers for the first time on Friday.

The Overgate Shopping Centre store spans three levels in the former Debenhams unit.

It combines Frasers, Sports Direct, USC and Game across 60,000 sq ft.

We spoke to shoppers to get their first impressions.

Frasers Dundee shoppers’ first impressions

Deborah Kelly and daughter Louise Trainor, from Dundee, said they would visit regularly.

Deborah said: “It was definitely needed in the Overgate. We are very excited.

“This used to be our Saturday afternoon, coming into the town and going shopping. We haven’t been able to do that for years because there’s not been much in the town.

“It was nice to see the queues of people outside.

“I think people are quite excited to see that something is finally happening.

“My husband is already looking for trainers.”

Arbroath native Roy Cooper and his wife Gael also came to Dundee to see what the new shop has to offer.

He said: “The new Sports Direct has a much better layout than the old one. It’s more open.

“It is important for the city. We are losing shops day after day, it has been turning into a desert.”

Dundee city centre hopes

The Courier was inside the shop on its opening day to see what’s inside.

On the ground floor there is a large beauty area. There are also dedicated areas for handbags, menswear, womenswear, footwear and lingerie.

The first floor is a combination of Sports Direct and USC. Sports Direct also occupies the top level along with Game.

Jimmy Thompson, from Dundee, thinks it will bring people back into the city centre.

He said: “Our city centre is dead, and this place has not been occupied for the last three years.

“I think it is very likely to draw folk back in again.

“I am quite impressed with it. It looks a lot smarter than a lot of other stores.”

Kyra Huang, who works in the city, expressed her excitement.

She said: “I have been waiting for it open.

“There are a lot of different clothes and makeup here that I am interested in.

“Before this opened the were not a lot of interesting things to see in the centre, there was not a lot of good shopping.

“A lot of people would buy outside of the city.

“It is great, there are a lot of people out and about.”

Friends Murren Bradford and Louisa Pritchard, both from Dundee, thought the new store will increase city centre footfall.

Murren said: “There’s a lot of people here. The store has a bit of everything, which is really good. It’s like combining many small shops in one.

“It will draw a lot of people to the Overgate, especially in the first few months and around the holidays.”

Louisa added: “Debenhams has been empty for so long and shops are closing so quickly in Dundee, so I think it will make a difference.”