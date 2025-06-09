First look inside new Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger as menu revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

First look inside new Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger as menu revealed

The Brook Street cafe is said to be the "first of its kind" for the chain.

By Andrew Robson
Inside Pret's brand new shop format in Broughty Ferry.
Inside Pret A Manger's new Broughty Ferry cafe. Image: Pret A Manger

Customers are being given a first glimpse of the new Pret A Manger cafe in Broughty Ferry ahead of its opening.

The sandwich chain will open its “first-of-its-kind” store in the former M&Co and Woolworths unit on Brook Street on Tuesday (June 10) at 12.30pm.

The new Pret shop is said to be unlike any other outlet from the chain, offering a more spacious “sit-down environment”, an exclusive menu, and a kids’ play area.

Staff getting ready ahead of opening.
Staff getting ready ahead of opening. Image: Pret A Manger
Inside the new Pret cafe store on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry
Inside the new cafe store on Brook Street. Image: Pret A Manger

Franchise partner Joup Group says the new shop is a departure from the typical Pret format, giving customers the chance to order more hot food items than normal and new breakfast items.

There is also a large sweet treat bakery range with new tarts.

Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger menu revealed

The full menu at the Broughty Ferry Pret store is below.

The price of a select few items has been revealed, after The Courier asked for that information:

  • Scottish smoked salmon & free-range egg mayo croissant
  • Pret’s croque monsieur croissant – £4.25
  • Smashed avo sourdough toast – £4.99
  • Cinnamon butter & banana sourdough toast
  • Sourdough toast served with butter
  • British chicken & pesto ciabatta sub – £6.75
  • Meatball & red pepper tapenade ciabatta sub
  • Scottish smoked salmon & dill rye roll
The Broughty Ferry store will have an exclusive menu.
The Broughty Ferry store will have an exclusive menu. Image: Pret A Manger
  • Falafel, avo & slaw rye roll
  • Wiltshire ham & cheddar melt sourdough toastie
  • Caprese melt sourdough toastie – £6.50
  • Tuna & cheddar melt sourdough toastie
  • Mediterranean style chicken melt sourdough toastie
  • Pret’s ultimate British bacon sourdough
  • Lebanese-style mezze salad
  • Mediterranean style tuna stone-baked baguette
  • Caesar supreme stone-baked baguette
  • Apple & cinnamon crown
  • Ruby berry crown – £5.10
There will be a wide selection of cakes and pastries.
There will be a wide selection of cakes and pastries. Image: Pret A Manger
  • Blueberry & vanilla crown
  • Nutty pistachio & almond loaf cake – £4.60
  • Zingy lemon & almond loaf cake
  • Pret’s caramelised almond brownie
  • Love stack bar
  • Raspberry & almond bakewell slice
  • Luxury hot chocolate

The Broughty Ferry store is the second Pret to open in Dundee, after a branch opened on Whitehall Crescent last year.

The Little Stars Café play area.
The Little Pret Star Cafe play area. Image: Pret A Manger
Young children can enjoy the play area.
Children can enjoy the play area. Image: Pret A Manger
The spacious cafe
The spacious cafe. Image: Pret A Manger

A third outlet will eventually occupy the new student housing building at Greenmarket, which is currently for sale.

Henry Dawes, chief executive of Joup, said: “Having grown up in Broughty Ferry, it brings me so much joy to be opening the first-of-its-kind Pret here with our local community.

“I know how important getting together with friends and family over a cuppa is, and this new shop truly welcomes everyone.

More seating
More seating overlooking Brook Street. Image: Pret A Manger
inside the spacious unit.
Inside the cafe. Image: Pret A Manger

“With a custom kids’ play area, a brand new menu and made-to-order food, this shop has something for everyone, and I am so excited to have been part of this experience with Pret in trialling a new format that better suits regional dining experiences.

“We look forward to serving the people of Broughty Ferry Pret’s delicious, freshly-made food and organic coffees in a new way.”

The store has also applied for a small area of outdoor seating on Brook Street.

More from Business

Matthew Rooke, musician and composer on success after 40 years in the arts. Image: Matthew Rooke
Fife composer on building businesses to fuel his musical ambitions
Kyra Huang is excited for the new city centre addition. Image: Dylan Lockhart
What do shoppers think of the new Dundee Frasers store?
Little Lies founder Jade Robertson
Perthshire fashion designer's journey to dressing Taylor Swift and £2m turnover
Booffi has opened in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look inside new Dunfermline world buffet restaurant Booffi
2
Claire, Maggie, Farmer John and James Picken. Image: Claire Picken
Fife farm with luxury lodging to launch rural spa experience
Some of the make-up counters within the new Frasers Dundee. Image: Frasers
First look inside new Dundee Frasers department store
9
The shutters remained down as shoppers waited to go into Frasers on Friday morning. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Queue of shoppers turned away as Dundee Frasers opening delayed
3
The Gallagher Retail Park Matalan store.
Matalan carry out 'unauthorised alteration works' at Dundee store
5
Stephen Thompson has announced that he has applied for bankruptcy
Administration extended for ex-Dundee United chief Stephen Thompson’s failed business
Ideja Bajra, founder of Edvance AI. Image: Ideja Bajra
21-year-old St Andrews Uni student charging firms thousands for her AI skills

Conversation