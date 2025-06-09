First look inside new Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger as menu revealed

Customers are being given a first glimpse of the new Pret A Manger cafe in Broughty Ferry ahead of its opening.
The sandwich chain will open its “first-of-its-kind” store in the former M&Co and Woolworths unit on Brook Street on Tuesday (June 10) at 12.30pm.
The new Pret shop is said to be unlike any other outlet from the chain, offering a more spacious “sit-down environment”, an exclusive menu, and a kids’ play area.
Franchise partner Joup Group says the new shop is a departure from the typical Pret format, giving customers the chance to order more hot food items than normal and new breakfast items.
There is also a large sweet treat bakery range with new tarts.
Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger menu revealed
The full menu at the Broughty Ferry Pret store is below.
The price of a select few items has been revealed, after The Courier asked for that information:
- Scottish smoked salmon & free-range egg mayo croissant
- Pret’s croque monsieur croissant – £4.25
- Smashed avo sourdough toast – £4.99
- Cinnamon butter & banana sourdough toast
- Sourdough toast served with butter
- British chicken & pesto ciabatta sub – £6.75
- Meatball & red pepper tapenade ciabatta sub
- Scottish smoked salmon & dill rye roll
- Falafel, avo & slaw rye roll
- Wiltshire ham & cheddar melt sourdough toastie
- Caprese melt sourdough toastie – £6.50
- Tuna & cheddar melt sourdough toastie
- Mediterranean style chicken melt sourdough toastie
- Pret’s ultimate British bacon sourdough
- Lebanese-style mezze salad
- Mediterranean style tuna stone-baked baguette
- Caesar supreme stone-baked baguette
- Apple & cinnamon crown
- Ruby berry crown – £5.10
- Blueberry & vanilla crown
- Nutty pistachio & almond loaf cake – £4.60
- Zingy lemon & almond loaf cake
- Pret’s caramelised almond brownie
- Love stack bar
- Raspberry & almond bakewell slice
- Luxury hot chocolate
The Broughty Ferry store is the second Pret to open in Dundee, after a branch opened on Whitehall Crescent last year.
A third outlet will eventually occupy the new student housing building at Greenmarket, which is currently for sale.
Henry Dawes, chief executive of Joup, said: “Having grown up in Broughty Ferry, it brings me so much joy to be opening the first-of-its-kind Pret here with our local community.
“I know how important getting together with friends and family over a cuppa is, and this new shop truly welcomes everyone.
“With a custom kids’ play area, a brand new menu and made-to-order food, this shop has something for everyone, and I am so excited to have been part of this experience with Pret in trialling a new format that better suits regional dining experiences.
“We look forward to serving the people of Broughty Ferry Pret’s delicious, freshly-made food and organic coffees in a new way.”
The store has also applied for a small area of outdoor seating on Brook Street.
