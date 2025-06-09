First look inside new Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger as menu revealed

Customers are being given a first glimpse of the new Pret A Manger cafe in Broughty Ferry ahead of its opening.

The sandwich chain will open its “first-of-its-kind” store in the former M&Co and Woolworths unit on Brook Street on Tuesday (June 10) at 12.30pm.

The new Pret shop is said to be unlike any other outlet from the chain, offering a more spacious “sit-down environment”, an exclusive menu, and a kids’ play area.

Franchise partner Joup Group says the new shop is a departure from the typical Pret format, giving customers the chance to order more hot food items than normal and new breakfast items.

There is also a large sweet treat bakery range with new tarts.

Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger menu revealed

The full menu at the Broughty Ferry Pret store is below.

The price of a select few items has been revealed, after The Courier asked for that information:

Scottish smoked salmon & free-range egg mayo croissant

Pret’s croque monsieur croissant – £4.25

Smashed avo sourdough toast – £4.99

Cinnamon butter & banana sourdough toast

Sourdough toast served with butter

British chicken & pesto ciabatta sub – £6.75

Meatball & red pepper tapenade ciabatta sub

Scottish smoked salmon & dill rye roll

Falafel, avo & slaw rye roll

Wiltshire ham & cheddar melt sourdough toastie

Caprese melt sourdough toastie – £6.50

Tuna & cheddar melt sourdough toastie

Mediterranean style chicken melt sourdough toastie

Pret’s ultimate British bacon sourdough

Lebanese-style mezze salad

Mediterranean style tuna stone-baked baguette

Caesar supreme stone-baked baguette

Apple & cinnamon crown

Ruby berry crown – £5.10

Blueberry & vanilla crown

Nutty pistachio & almond loaf cake – £4.60

Zingy lemon & almond loaf cake

Pret’s caramelised almond brownie

Love stack bar

Raspberry & almond bakewell slice

Luxury hot chocolate

The Broughty Ferry store is the second Pret to open in Dundee, after a branch opened on Whitehall Crescent last year.

A third outlet will eventually occupy the new student housing building at Greenmarket, which is currently for sale.

Henry Dawes, chief executive of Joup, said: “Having grown up in Broughty Ferry, it brings me so much joy to be opening the first-of-its-kind Pret here with our local community.

“I know how important getting together with friends and family over a cuppa is, and this new shop truly welcomes everyone.

“With a custom kids’ play area, a brand new menu and made-to-order food, this shop has something for everyone, and I am so excited to have been part of this experience with Pret in trialling a new format that better suits regional dining experiences.

“We look forward to serving the people of Broughty Ferry Pret’s delicious, freshly-made food and organic coffees in a new way.”

The store has also applied for a small area of outdoor seating on Brook Street.