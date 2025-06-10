High street round-up: Frasers Dundee opens, new Dunfermline world buffet and Montrose Chinese restaurant plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High street round-up: Frasers Dundee opens, new Dunfermline world buffet and Montrose Chinese restaurant plans

The Courier rounds up all the latest pub, restaurant, shop and hotel news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
Booffi Dunfermline opened on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee’s new Frasers department store opening and a new world buffet in Dunfermline are among the latest developments on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Shops

Dundee Frasers department store opens
The first shoppers entering Frasers in Dundee. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson
The first shoppers entering Frasers in Dundee. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson

The new Frasers department store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre opened on Friday.

The shop is located over three levels in the unit formerly occupied by Debenhams.

It combines Frasers, Sports Direct, USC and Game across 60,000 sq ft.

Around 100 people queued to be the first inside Frasers when it opened on Friday morning, just before 11am.

Shoppers were “impressed” with the new department store, which they hope will increase footfall in the city centre.

Matalan carries out ‘unauthorised alteration works’ at Dundee store
The Gallagher Retail Park Matalan store.
The Gallagher Retail Park Matalan store. Image: DC Thomson

Matalan was rapped by Dundee City Council after carrying out unauthorised works at its city centre store.

The retailer carried out work, which included moving checkouts, the erection of barrier gates and associated electrical works.

Opening date for new Hotel Chocolat shop and cafe in St Andrews
Hotel Chocolat is opening a new shop and cafe in St Andrews. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

A new Hotel Chocolat shop and cafe is set to open in St Andrews later this month.

The luxury chocolate chain will open in the old Superdrug unit on Market Street on June 14.

Pubs

Dundee bar owner opens new venue in Newport
A man and women smiling at the camera.
Andrew McMahon and Esther McMahon are the duo behind Shoreline. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Dundee bar owner Andrew McMahon, who runs The West House and Top Dog Sports Bar, has taken over the former Boat Brae venue in Newport.

The bar, which sits on the banks of the Tay, has been renamed Shoreline and opened on Friday.

Dundee pub in line for six-figure transformation
How the Charleston Bar could look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios

A Dundee pub is in line for a six-figure transformation after its roof was blown off during a storm.

The Charleston Bar has been closed since sustaining severe damage during Storm Arwen in 2021, but plans are now being put in place to bring the pub back to life.

Bridge of Allan Social Club to reopen as community pub
Siblings Joy and Louis Dowley are opening Over The Bridge. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The former Bridge of Allan Social Club is set to reopen as a community pub after major renovations.

Over The Bridge will serve pints and pizza from Inverallan Road in July.

Restaurants

Dunfermline world buffet restaurant opens
Inside the new Booffi restaurant. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

World buffet chain Booffi has opened a new restaurant in the former Kinema building in Dunfermline.

The buffet offers a variety of dishes from different cultures around the world, including Italian, Indian and Chinese.

Perth’s South Inch pavilion cafe reopens
Three people in front of sign for Blend cafe at South Inch pavilion, Perth
The Blend team at the newly reopened South Inch pavilion cafe. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Perth’s South Inch pavilion cafe has been reopened by the team behind Blend Coffee Lounge.

Blend’s Sundeep Salins says it’s a privilege to become the latest stewards of a venue that holds so many warm memories for the people of Perth.

Broughty Ferry restaurant opens with new name after legal letter
Iftikhar Ahmed behind the bar at 1876 Dundee.
Iftikhar Ahmed behind the bar at 1876 Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

A new Mediterranean restaurant has opened in the former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry – but has had to change its name after a legal letter from an Edinburgh hotel firm.

Iftikhar Ahmed had planned to open the venue under the name Le Monde, however, just days before opening, he received a letter stating the name was trademarked.

New Chinese restaurant to open in Montrose town centre
new Chinese restaurant Panda Palace is set to open in Montrose
Panda Palace Chinese restaurant in Montrose. Image: Panda Palace Montrose/Facebook

A new Chinese restaurant named Panda Palace is set to open in Montrose town centre.

An exact opening date has yet to be confirmed for the new Hume Street restaurant, which promises to bring the “best of Chinese culinary traditions” to the Angus town.

Conversation