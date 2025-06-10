High street round-up: Frasers Dundee opens, new Dunfermline world buffet and Montrose Chinese restaurant plans

Dundee’s new Frasers department store opening and a new world buffet in Dunfermline are among the latest developments on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Shops

Dundee Frasers department store opens

The new Frasers department store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre opened on Friday.

The shop is located over three levels in the unit formerly occupied by Debenhams.

It combines Frasers, Sports Direct, USC and Game across 60,000 sq ft.

Around 100 people queued to be the first inside Frasers when it opened on Friday morning, just before 11am.

Shoppers were “impressed” with the new department store, which they hope will increase footfall in the city centre.

Matalan carries out ‘unauthorised alteration works’ at Dundee store

Matalan was rapped by Dundee City Council after carrying out unauthorised works at its city centre store.

The retailer carried out work, which included moving checkouts, the erection of barrier gates and associated electrical works.

Opening date for new Hotel Chocolat shop and cafe in St Andrews

A new Hotel Chocolat shop and cafe is set to open in St Andrews later this month.

The luxury chocolate chain will open in the old Superdrug unit on Market Street on June 14.

Pubs

Dundee bar owner opens new venue in Newport

Dundee bar owner Andrew McMahon, who runs The West House and Top Dog Sports Bar, has taken over the former Boat Brae venue in Newport.

The bar, which sits on the banks of the Tay, has been renamed Shoreline and opened on Friday.

Dundee pub in line for six-figure transformation

A Dundee pub is in line for a six-figure transformation after its roof was blown off during a storm.

The Charleston Bar has been closed since sustaining severe damage during Storm Arwen in 2021, but plans are now being put in place to bring the pub back to life.

Bridge of Allan Social Club to reopen as community pub

The former Bridge of Allan Social Club is set to reopen as a community pub after major renovations.

Over The Bridge will serve pints and pizza from Inverallan Road in July.

Restaurants

Dunfermline world buffet restaurant opens

World buffet chain Booffi has opened a new restaurant in the former Kinema building in Dunfermline.

The buffet offers a variety of dishes from different cultures around the world, including Italian, Indian and Chinese.

Perth’s South Inch pavilion cafe reopens

Perth’s South Inch pavilion cafe has been reopened by the team behind Blend Coffee Lounge.

Blend’s Sundeep Salins says it’s a privilege to become the latest stewards of a venue that holds so many warm memories for the people of Perth.

Broughty Ferry restaurant opens with new name after legal letter

A new Mediterranean restaurant has opened in the former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry – but has had to change its name after a legal letter from an Edinburgh hotel firm.

Iftikhar Ahmed had planned to open the venue under the name Le Monde, however, just days before opening, he received a letter stating the name was trademarked.

New Chinese restaurant to open in Montrose town centre

A new Chinese restaurant named Panda Palace is set to open in Montrose town centre.

An exact opening date has yet to be confirmed for the new Hume Street restaurant, which promises to bring the “best of Chinese culinary traditions” to the Angus town.