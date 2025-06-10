Job losses as Dundee games company liquidated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Job losses as Dundee games company liquidated

The games development firm had operated in the city for 20 years.

By Paul Malik
Mark Ettle, director and founder of Cobra Mobile. Image: DC Thomson.
One of Dundee’s first phone games specialists Cobra Mobile has been liquidated.

The firm faced a number of extreme difficulties in the run-up to its collapse, including partner companies going bust and the death of chairman Peter Mackintosh last year.

A total of eight staff have been made redundant as a result.

Cobra Mobile are regarded as pioneers of the mobile games industry in the city, being one of the first to recognise the markets’ potential ahead of the ubiquity of smartphones.

It was founded in 2005 by Mark Ettle, and produced games sold in their millions globally including Storm In A Teacup and iBomber.

As well as selling on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, Cobra Mobile also made games for platforms like Steam and Nintendo.

Cobra Mobile liquidated

Mark told The Courier a series of bad outcomes had contributed to Cobra Mobile’s liquidation.

He said: “It has been a really sad combination of events. There is the recent sudden death of our chairman Peter Mackintosh.

“We have had clients go bankrupt on us during projects, leaving us hugely in debt.

“There has been a downturn in the sector, which has made it harder for us to operate moving forward with the roadmap we wanted to follow.

“This has all hit us at the same time.

“It is really sad, but it has been a fun ride too for the last 20 years.”

Cobra Mobile awards

Cobra Mobile won numerous accolades, including a European Gams Award and were nominated for multiple BAFTAs.

An in 2008 the company greeted the arrival of the iPhone and the App Store, having switched their focus from developing for Java based mobile phones.

“We have made a tonne of great games,” Mark added.

“And we’ve won lots of awards and been nominated for loads more. We had business commendations for the way we operated and worked.

“But there are things in business you simply don’t control and events you cannot foresee.

“And there is a downturn in the industry right now. This is not an isolated event.

“We had one thing on top of another — a cascading waterfall of bad outcomes.”

Steven Wright of Glasgow company Dains Accountants has been appointed as the interim liquidator of Cobra Mobile.

The company’s eight employees will be helped through the redundancy process, a spokesperson for Dains said.

