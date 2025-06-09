Boost to Dundee city centre shops after Frasers opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boost to Dundee city centre shops after Frasers opening

There were car park queues and a jump in footfall in the city centre as people wanted to look at the new department store.

By Rob McLaren
The first shoppers entering Frasers in Dundee. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson
The first shoppers entering Frasers in Dundee. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson

The opening of Frasers department store in Dundee brought a bumper weekend of visitors to the city centre.

The manager of the Overgate Shopping Centre said more than 25,000 people passed through the doors of the centre on Saturday alone.

There were queues for the Bank Street car park from mid-morning, while there was a 70% increase in people parking at West Marketgait.

More than 100 people waited for the new department store to open its shutters on Friday morning.

Frasers remained very busy, with long queues at the tills, throughout the weekend as shoppers flocked to see the new shop.

Frasers boost to Dundee city centre shops

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said Frasers’ opening had boosted other shops in the centre.

He said: “The opening of Frasers on Friday has proved to have a very positive impact within the centre.

“Various retailers stating they visibly noticed higher footfall over the weekend.

“The impact of Dundee’s first department store since Debenhams closed has been very well received.

The footwear selection at the new Frasers shop in Dundee city centre. Image: Frasers

“Once word of mouth gets around, we are confident footfall will steadily increase over the coming months.”

Hopes for millions of visits

The new shop integrates Frasers, Sports Direct, USC and Game over 60,000 sq ft of space in the former Debenhams unit.

On the ground floor there is a large beauty area and dedicated areas for handbags, menswear, womenswear, footwear and lingerie.

The first floor is a combination of Sports Direct and USC. The top level has more Sports Direct departments and a Game shop. The shop employs more than 80 staff.

Dundee shoppers were largely positive about the new Overgate shop when asked their views by The Courier.

Mr Angus previously said the new department store could add millions of visits to the Overgate.

He noted that Debenhams used to account for around a quarter of the centre’s footfall – the equivalent of more than two million visits a year.

