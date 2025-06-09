Boost to Dundee city centre shops after Frasers opening

The opening of Frasers department store in Dundee brought a bumper weekend of visitors to the city centre.

The manager of the Overgate Shopping Centre said more than 25,000 people passed through the doors of the centre on Saturday alone.

There were queues for the Bank Street car park from mid-morning, while there was a 70% increase in people parking at West Marketgait.

More than 100 people waited for the new department store to open its shutters on Friday morning.

Frasers remained very busy, with long queues at the tills, throughout the weekend as shoppers flocked to see the new shop.

Frasers boost to Dundee city centre shops

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said Frasers’ opening had boosted other shops in the centre.

He said: “The opening of Frasers on Friday has proved to have a very positive impact within the centre.

“Various retailers stating they visibly noticed higher footfall over the weekend.

“The impact of Dundee’s first department store since Debenhams closed has been very well received.

“Once word of mouth gets around, we are confident footfall will steadily increase over the coming months.”

Hopes for millions of visits

The new shop integrates Frasers, Sports Direct, USC and Game over 60,000 sq ft of space in the former Debenhams unit.

On the ground floor there is a large beauty area and dedicated areas for handbags, menswear, womenswear, footwear and lingerie.

The first floor is a combination of Sports Direct and USC. The top level has more Sports Direct departments and a Game shop. The shop employs more than 80 staff.

Dundee shoppers were largely positive about the new Overgate shop when asked their views by The Courier.

Mr Angus previously said the new department store could add millions of visits to the Overgate.

He noted that Debenhams used to account for around a quarter of the centre’s footfall – the equivalent of more than two million visits a year.