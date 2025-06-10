Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry set to be replaced with new business

A new business is set to open inside the former Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry.

Zoe Lawson made the “incredibly difficult” decision to close Sweetpea Cafe on Brook Street and its sister location in St Andrews Museum in March.

The decision came after the premature birth of her son in November.

Speaking to The Courier at the time, Zoe said: “We are not closing because we have not made it work, it is because I need to put my children first – it is a thriving business.”

New Broughty Ferry cafe set to open in Sweetpea premises

The Brook Street cafe and Zoe’s kitchen at Pitkerro Industrial Estate were put up for sale.

However, in a post on the Sweetpea Cafe Facebook page, it has been revealed a new business is set to open in its place.

The Kitchen Table will be operated by former Sweetpea staff member Jennifer De Vries.

The announcement said: “As many of you know, I’ve now officially handed over the keys to Sweetpea Cafe, and I’m so excited to share what’s coming next for 327A Brook Street.

“Even more special, it’s being opened by Jennifer, who many of you will remember from her time working at Sweetpea.

“She’s now bringing her own vision to the space, and I honestly couldn’t think of a better person to take it forward.

“You’ll be greeted by a friendly, familiar face, and I know she’s going to do something amazing with it.”

Zoe added: “Thank you again for all the support you’ve shown me and Sweetpea over the years, it’s meant the world.

“I can’t wait to see how The Kitchen Table grows in its new chapter.”

An opening date for The Kitchen Table, which is promising to serve freshly made home baking every day and be dog-friendly, has not yet been confirmed.

It comes as Pret A Manger is opening its “first-of-its-kind” store in the former M&Co unit on Brook Street on Tuesday.