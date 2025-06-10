Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry set to be replaced with new business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry set to be replaced with new business

The Kitchen Table is set to open on Brook Street.

By Andrew Robson
Sweetpea Cafe closed it's doors for the final time in March.
Sweetpea Cafe closed it's doors for the final time in March. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A new business is set to open inside the former Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry.

Zoe Lawson made the “incredibly difficult” decision to close Sweetpea Cafe on Brook Street and its sister location in St Andrews Museum in March.

The decision came after the premature birth of her son in November.

Speaking to The Courier at the time, Zoe said: “We are not closing because we have not made it work, it is because I need to put my children first – it is a thriving business.”

New Broughty Ferry cafe set to open in Sweetpea premises

The Brook Street cafe and Zoe’s kitchen at Pitkerro Industrial Estate were put up for sale.

However, in a post on the Sweetpea Cafe Facebook page, it has been revealed a new business is set to open in its place.

The Kitchen Table will be operated by former Sweetpea staff member Jennifer De Vries.

The announcement said: “As many of you know, I’ve now officially handed over the keys to Sweetpea Cafe, and I’m so excited to share what’s coming next for 327A Brook Street.

“Even more special, it’s being opened by Jennifer, who many of you will remember from her time working at Sweetpea.

Sweetpea owner Zoe Lawson with daughter Lily in 2023.
Sweetpea owner Zoe Lawson with daughter Lily in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“She’s now bringing her own vision to the space, and I honestly couldn’t think of a better person to take it forward.

“You’ll be greeted by a friendly, familiar face, and I know she’s going to do something amazing with it.”

Zoe added: “Thank you again for all the support you’ve shown me and Sweetpea over the years, it’s meant the world.

“I can’t wait to see how The Kitchen Table grows in its new chapter.”

An opening date for The Kitchen Table, which is promising to serve freshly made home baking every day and be dog-friendly, has not yet been confirmed.

It comes as Pret A Manger is opening its “first-of-its-kind” store in the former M&Co unit on Brook Street on Tuesday.

