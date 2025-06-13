Fife marketing guru who worked with Nike now helps local firms take on ‘big boys’

In a career spanning almost 40 years in advertising, Fifer Guy Hayward worked with some of the world’s top brands, including Nike, Adidas and Haagen-Dazs.

But now the St Monans resident wants to help smaller businesses in the area who want to “take on the big boys”.

Guy, 61, started Local Heroes, a marketing consultancy firm, in 2023.

He has since used his marketing expertise to help Fife businesses Vivimus Water and the Centre of Golf Excellence St Andrews.

Finding a new mission

Guy spent decades working in the upper echelons of global marketing, working with several top firms, including being the UK CEO of J. Walter Thompson in London.

But during the Covid years he realised his passion for corporate marketing was waning.

“I found myself falling out of love with the big corporate structure and falling in love with the ecosystem of independent businesses,” he explained.

“They have real values, and they care about their communities. It is not just about making money.

“With access to digital platforms, they’re now competing directly with big brands, but without the resources.”

Local Heroes clients

Guy started his company in 2023 as a side hustle, while also working on a short-term job in London.

He realised that to make an actual difference he would need to shift his focus.

For the last year he has given Local Heroes his full attention and has worked with four companies.

Guy follows a strict criterion for what makes a “local hero”.

He explained: “It is founder owned, it is committed to the local community, it wants to do things better and it wants to take on the big boys.

“My first client was the Centre of Golf Excellence St Andrews, which I helped rebrand.

“Since then, I have worked with a private jet broker in Scotland and a bungee jump company from New Zealand.

“My current client is a mineral water firm from St Monans called Vivimus Water who are currently launching a new product.

“The marketing strategy for SMEs is similar to corporates, you just have to shorten the process and keep things simple.

“Generally I have found that my clients have the answers inside them and it’s my job to help them articulate the ideas.”

Exporting Local Heroes

Guy’s long-term goal is to grow Local Heroes into a multi-site operation. He envisions a small team based in St Monans, with satellite partners across the UK and beyond.

He’s also developing what he calls the “Local Heroes Ignition Fund”, a micro-finance initiative to help small businesses afford their first serious marketing campaigns.

He said: “Most banks won’t lend you money for marketing. But without that initial investment, many great businesses struggle to grow.

“Even a £10k investment in marketing can make a huge difference for a company.”

After years working with global brands, Guy says the biggest difference now is the emotional reward.

He admits the decision to pivot from CEO to local consultant surprised some of his friends.

“Some people ask why I don’t just get another big job. Others tell me I look so happy and I really am.

“I’m far more invested in these companies. These are people with missions.

“They want to do something meaningful, not just boost profits.”