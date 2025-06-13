Fife marketing guru who worked with Nike now helps local firms take on ‘big boys’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife marketing guru who worked with Nike now helps local firms take on ‘big boys’

St Monans resident Guy Hayward has turned his back on working with global brands to supporting the dreams of local entrepreneurs.

Guy Hayward, 61, at home in St Monans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Dylan Lockhart

In a career spanning almost 40 years in advertising, Fifer Guy Hayward worked with some of the world’s top brands, including Nike, Adidas and Haagen-Dazs.

But now the St Monans resident wants to help smaller businesses in the area who want to “take on the big boys”.

Guy, 61, started Local Heroes, a marketing consultancy firm, in 2023.

He has since used his marketing expertise to help Fife businesses Vivimus Water and the Centre of Golf Excellence St Andrews.

Finding a new mission

Guy spent decades working in the upper echelons of global marketing, working with several top firms, including being the UK CEO of J. Walter Thompson in London.

But during the Covid years he realised his passion for corporate marketing was waning.

“I found myself falling out of love with the big corporate structure and falling in love with the ecosystem of independent businesses,” he explained.

Guy Hayward, the former CEO of global marketing firms. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
“They have real values, and they care about their communities. It is not just about making money.

“With access to digital platforms, they’re now competing directly with big brands, but without the resources.”

Local Heroes clients

Guy started his company in 2023 as a side hustle, while also working on a short-term job in London.

He realised that to make an actual difference he would need to shift his focus.

For the last year he has given Local Heroes his full attention and has worked with four companies.

Guy follows a strict criterion for what makes a “local hero”.

He explained: “It is founder owned, it is committed to the local community, it wants to do things better and it wants to take on the big boys.

Local Heroes owner on a mission to support local enterprises. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
“My first client was the Centre of Golf Excellence St Andrews, which I helped rebrand.

“Since then, I have worked with a private jet broker in Scotland and a bungee jump company from New Zealand.

“My current client is a mineral water firm from St Monans called Vivimus Water who are currently launching a new product.

“The marketing strategy for SMEs is similar to corporates, you just have to shorten the process and keep things simple.

“Generally I have found that my clients have the answers inside them and it’s my job to help them articulate the ideas.”

Exporting Local Heroes

Guy’s long-term goal is to grow Local Heroes into a multi-site operation. He envisions a small team based in St Monans, with satellite partners across the UK and beyond.

He’s also developing what he calls the “Local Heroes Ignition Fund”, a micro-finance initiative to help small businesses afford their first serious marketing campaigns.

He said: “Most banks won’t lend you money for marketing. But without that initial investment, many great businesses struggle to grow.

Local Heroes owner Guy Hayward. Image: Lynsey Melville
“Even a £10k investment in marketing can make a huge difference for a company.”

After years working with global brands, Guy says the biggest difference now is the emotional reward.

He admits the decision to pivot from CEO to local consultant surprised some of his friends.

“Some people ask why I don’t just get another big job. Others tell me I look so happy and I really am.

“I’m far more invested in these companies. These are people with missions.

“They want to do something meaningful, not just boost profits.”

