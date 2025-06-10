Lack of investment by UHI Perth among reasons for aviation firm’s collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lack of investment by UHI Perth among reasons for aviation firm’s collapse

Air Service Training, which has 28 staff, went into administration in April.

One of the Air Service Training (Engineering) Ltd aircraft that was auctioned. Image: Sweeney Kincaid
By Rob McLaren

A lack of investment by UHI Perth is among the reasons for the failure of a Perth aviation business with 28 staff, the administrator has claimed.

Based at Perth Airport, Air Service Training (Engineering) is one of the longest-operating civil aviation training organisations in the world.

The company entered administration on April 10 with debts of more than £1 million.

A new report by administrator Shona Campbell, of Henderson Loggie, provides new detail on the reasons behind the business failure.

Why did Air Service Training fail?

The report said there had been a “material” decline in student enrolments, particularly among self-funded international candidates.

This was attributed to tightening visa restrictions, licensing challenges and global market competition.

It also noted the failure to replace the income of a significant Middle Eastern military training contract.

There was the additional challenge of rising operating costs.

The lack of investment by UHI Perth was also emphasised. It stated there was “limited capacity” to reinvest in training assets and marketing.

It adds: “The business entered administration due to sustained financial losses, inability to replace major revenue streams, and a lack of investment required to remain competitive in a changing aviation training market.”

Deteriorating finances

The report shows a decline in turnover during the 2023/24 year. Sales were almost £2m in 2022 and 2023 but revenue fell to £1.6m in the year to July 31 2024.

The 2023/24 year showed a large pre-tax loss of £359,000. The company continued to lose money in the 2024/25 year.

The administrator’s report said: “Management accounts for the period ending April 10 2025 showed turnover of £1.275m and a net loss of £172,354, resulting in the company becoming balance sheet insolvent.”

Directors, including UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook, who stepped down last month, explored a sale of the business.

Dr Margaret Cook quit as UHI Perth principal. Image: UHI Perth.

The report adds: “Once those negotiations failed to provide a satisfactory outcome, the directors concluded that the company was insolvent.”

After the administration started, UHI Perth provided funding to the administrator to allow some BSc courses to be completed to the end of the 2024/25 academic year.

However, the report notes “there are a number of students that had pre-paid for courses, or whose sponsoring employers had pre-paid for courses, that have not been fulfilled by the company.”

The administrator arranged the auction of assets in the business, including helicopters. This auction raised a six-figure sum.

It is estimated that employees are owed £375,000 for redundancy pay in lieu of notice. More than £1 million is owed to unsecured creditors.

It is expected there will be a partial payment made to unsecured creditors at the end of the administration process.

UHI Perth responds to investment claims

A spokesperson for UHI Perth responded to the administrator’s comments about lack of investment.

She said: “UHI Perth provided support to AST within the limits of what was legally and financially permissible for a publicly funded charity.

“We are not permitted to use public money to subsidise commercial operations, including those of wholly owned subsidiaries such as AST.

“This meant that the level of investment required to reposition AST in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving global market was not achievable without significant external funding.”

