Original Factory Shop in Cupar set to close

The Original Factory Shop in Cupar is to close.

The clothing and homewares retailer has announced that its store at Burnside Mill on East Burnside in the town will shut at the end of July.

The firm said the decision was made with a “heavy heart”.

The shop building is also up for sale for a price of £330,000.

It comes amid a major shake-up of the business, with the Original Factory Shop outlets in Perth and Arbroath already consigned to closure and several other sites under review.

A statement posted on the Original Factory Shop Cupar Facebook page said: “It’s with a heavy heart we are announcing the store will be closing on July 27.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible support over the years.

“To our loyal customers, thank you for choosing us and for being the heart of our store.

Closing down sale at Cupar Original Factory Shop

“To our dedicated colleagues, thank you for your hard work and commitment.

“Please visit us before July to say goodbye and take advantage of our closing sale.

“We will miss you all.”

It has not been confirmed how many staff are impacted.

Customers expressed their sadness at the news.

Cathy Anderson said: “So sorry to hear this!”

Wilma Brex posted: “Oh no, not good news. So sorry to you all.”

And Heather Spence-Smith wrote: “Such a shame lovely staff and great shop will be a shame to see you go.”