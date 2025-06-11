Original Factory Shop in Cupar set to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Original Factory Shop in Cupar set to close

It comes amid a major shake-up of the business, with outlets in Perth and Arbroath already consigned to closure.

By Neil Henderson
The Original Factory Shop in Cupar is to close for good.
The clothing and homewares retailer has announced that its store at Burnside Mill on East Burnside in the town will shut at the end of July.

The firm said the decision was made with a “heavy heart”.

The shop building is also up for sale for a price of £330,000.

It comes amid a major shake-up of the business, with the Original Factory Shop outlets in Perth and Arbroath already consigned to closure and several other sites under review.

A statement posted on the Original Factory Shop Cupar Facebook page said: “It’s with a heavy heart we are announcing the store will be closing on July 27.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible support over the years.

“To our loyal customers, thank you for choosing us and for being the heart of our store.

Closing down sale at Cupar Original Factory Shop

“To our dedicated colleagues, thank you for your hard work and commitment.

“Please visit us before July to say goodbye and take advantage of our closing sale.

“We will miss you all.”

It has not been confirmed how many staff are impacted.

Customers expressed their sadness at the news.

Cathy Anderson said: “So sorry to hear this!”

Wilma Brex posted: “Oh no, not good news. So sorry to you all.”

And Heather Spence-Smith wrote: “Such a shame lovely staff and great shop will be a shame to see you go.”

Conversation