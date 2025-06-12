Dundee venison producer to invest £1m in factory expansion

Scotland’s largest venison producer is to expand its Dundee headquarters with a £1 million investment.

Highland Game processes 80,000 deer a year, with one of its venison products flying off UK shelves every seven seconds.

The company has operated in the city since 1997 and is based in Baird Avenue.

It employs hundreds of workers at its site and supports a wider game industry in Scotland across 300 estates, including Blair Atholl and Balmoral.

And with demand continuing to ramp up at an exponential rate, the firm is planning a £1m investment at its site, offering more jobs and more growth.

This would expand the current site by 25%, meeting demand for the next three years.

But, should it continue to increase at current rates, founder and managing director Christian Nissen said a new premises would need to be built.

Highland Game has already invested capital to buy state-of-the-art x-ray machines to make sure its meat is free of shot and bullet fragments.

It has secured a number of high profile supermarket deals, namely Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Co-op, Asda, Waitrose and Costco.

Highland Game’s expansion

Factory expansion is also part of Highland Game’s efforts to raise the profile of venison as an everyday food.

Traditionally seen as “posh”, Highland Game boss Christian Nissen wants to change perceptions around venison.

“Consumers want healthier options and retailers want local stories and provenance,” he said.

“Venison ticks all three. It’s low in fat, rich in iron, high in protein and ethically sourced from deer that would be harvested anyway for environmental management.

“It’s still seen by some as posh or too gamey

“But we’re working to demystify that through recipe partnerships, QR codes, and easy-cook products.”

Sales director Euan Ross added it was “shameful” venison isn’t shouted about more often in Holyrood and Westminster.

Highland Game wants to introduce its venison into the public procurement framework.

This could see the meat made more available in Scotland’s schools, hospitals and prisons.

“It’s a tad shameful such a high quality protein as wild venison is not readily available on menus across our public institutions, like in our parliaments and embassy networks worldwide,” Euan said.

“When dignitaries and trade moguls taste the best of Scotland and the UK, surely quality wild venison should be on the plate.

“This would act as a great conduit to progress and tap into export opportunities, particularly in Europe and Asia, where venison has established culinary roots.”

Continued investment

The company has also invested in a high-care butchery and packaging facility in Dundee.

This has been brought about to meet supermarket requirements on shelf life, hygiene, and traceability.

Christian added: “To grow our category we must keep investing in our manufacturing infrastructure to make us more efficient and to steer us ahead of the game.

“To mitigate risk and be the benchmark for great quality we have invested in x-ray machine, steak cutters, gas flush packaging and facility expansion to improve process flows and storage.

“Venison is one of the few meats where the carbon argument is on your side. Especially if it’s local, wild, and handled properly.”