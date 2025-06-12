Dundee venison producer to invest £1m in factory expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee venison producer to invest £1m in factory expansion

Highland Game wants to grow its Baird Avenue site by 25%.

By Paul Malik
Staff working at Highland Game. Image: Highland Game
Scotland’s largest venison producer is to expand its Dundee headquarters with a £1 million investment.

Highland Game processes 80,000 deer a year, with one of its venison products flying off UK shelves every seven seconds.

The company has operated in the city since 1997 and is based in Baird Avenue.

It employs hundreds of workers at its site and supports a wider game industry in Scotland across 300 estates, including Blair Atholl and Balmoral.

And with demand continuing to ramp up at an exponential rate, the firm is planning a £1m investment at its site, offering more jobs and more growth.

This would expand the current site by 25%, meeting demand for the next three years.

But, should it continue to increase at current rates, founder and managing director Christian Nissen said a new premises would need to be built.

Highland Game has already invested capital to buy state-of-the-art x-ray machines to make sure its meat is free of shot and bullet fragments.

It has secured a number of high profile supermarket deals, namely Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Co-op, Asda, Waitrose and Costco.

Highland Game’s expansion

Factory expansion is also part of Highland Game’s efforts to raise the profile of venison as an everyday food.

Traditionally seen as “posh”, Highland Game boss Christian Nissen wants to change perceptions around venison.

“Consumers want healthier options and retailers want local stories and provenance,” he said.

Highland Game venison products packed and ready to be delivered to UK supermarkets. Image: Highland Game.

“Venison ticks all three. It’s low in fat, rich in iron, high in protein and ethically sourced from deer that would be harvested anyway for environmental management.

“It’s still seen by some as posh or too gamey

“But we’re working to demystify that through recipe partnerships, QR codes, and easy-cook products.”

Sales director Euan Ross added it was “shameful” venison isn’t shouted about more often in Holyrood and Westminster.

Highland Game wants to introduce its venison into the public procurement framework.

This could see the meat made more available in Scotland’s schools, hospitals and prisons.

“It’s a tad shameful such a high quality protein as wild venison is not readily available on menus across our public institutions, like in our parliaments and embassy networks worldwide,” Euan said.

“When dignitaries and trade moguls taste the best of Scotland and the UK, surely quality wild venison should be on the plate.

“This would act as a great conduit to progress and tap into export opportunities, particularly in Europe and Asia, where venison has established culinary roots.”

Continued investment

The company has also invested in a high-care butchery and packaging facility in Dundee.

This has been brought about to meet supermarket requirements on shelf life, hygiene, and traceability.

Christian added: “To grow our category we must keep investing in our manufacturing infrastructure to make us more efficient and to steer us ahead of the game.

“To mitigate risk and be the benchmark for great quality we have invested in x-ray machine, steak cutters, gas flush packaging and facility expansion to improve process flows and storage.

“Venison is one of the few meats where the carbon argument is on your side. Especially if it’s local, wild, and handled properly.”

Conversation