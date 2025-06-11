Law firm Thorntons to close Angus office following ‘review’

Dundee-headquartered law firm Thorntons is to close its office in Montrose following an “ongoing review” of requirements.

The business has operated in the Angus town since 2015, following a merger with legal firm Watts.

The High Street branch, which served as an estate agency and legal office, will close on Thursday.

Staff based in Montrose will be relocated to the law firm’s other Angus offices in Forfar and Arbroath or work from home.

Thorntons’ letter to Montrose clients

A letter, signed by partner Stuart Mackie, has informed the firm’s Montrose clients of the change.

It said: “Thorntons has been in Montrose since 2015 following a merger with Watts.

“Following a review of our estate and demand for in-person meetings, we have taken the decision to close this office on June 12.

“We will continue to operate in Angus and advice from our legal and estate agency teams will continue to be available from our offices in Arbroath and Forfar and also other locations such as Dundee.

“The service you have received from us in the past will continue to be delivered at the existing high standard by all of our people either Angus-based or across the wider firm.”

The company partner noted that any legal documents such as title deeds or wills held at the Montrose office will be moved to Thorntons’ Dundee headquarters.

Legal firm’s expansion

Thorntons has expanded rapidly in recent years and announced a merger with Perth firm Macnabs at the start of the year. This added five partners and 39 employees.

Accounts for the year ending May 31, 2024 show revenue of £43.9 million, a rise of more than £6m from 2023.

It made record profits during the year. Profits before members’ remuneration and profit shares were £12.4m, an increase of 35% on the previous year.

Last year it opened its first Highlands branch, in Inverness.

A spokesperson for Thorntons said: “We continue to operate throughout Angus from our offices in Arbroath and Forfar where the local community will be able to access our market-leading full-service legal and estate agency services.

“We have fully communicated our plans to clients and no jobs are being lost as part of the closure.”