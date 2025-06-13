Dundee and Angus College plans for £265m campus backed by city business leaders

Business leaders have urged the Scottish Government to press on with plans for Dundee and Angus College’s multi-million-pound Wellgate campus.

Members of the Dundee Business and Economic Forum, including games entrepreneur David Hamilton and Thorntons boss Lesley Larg, have written to First Minister John Swinney to give the ambitious city centre proposals their full backing.

They said the project was a “golden opportunity” to invest in the city’s future, in a time of constant political and economic pressure.

The Courier revealed the college was plotting a takeover of Dundee’s Wellgate Centre as part of an unprecedented £265 million transformation last year.

And earlier this week it was forecast building a new state-of-the-art further education centre in the heart of the city could bring in £1 billion for the local economy.

Business figureheads including David Hamilton, CAM Ventures’ Campbell Archibald, Westport Properties’ Adam Hutcheson and Blackadders’ Emma Gray also co-signed the brief, among others.

The letter said: “It is not merely an investment in educational infrastructure, it is an essential investment in reversing negative trends, developing the future workforce, igniting economic vitality and ensuring the long-term social regeneration of Dundee, Angus and Scotland.”

Business leaders back college ambition

Fife entrepreneur David credits his start in the games industry coming about after attending D&A College after leaving school.

He said: “I think this goes to show how vital this project is for the city and Arbroath.

“Dundee and Angus College is crucial for the region and the campus vision is a no-brainer.

“It would kick start a regeneration in the centre of both and, as a former student, I’m particularly delighted to be able to support the College and its bold ambition.”

Chris Martin, who led Dundee app firm Waracle until last year, added: “The plans are perfectly placed to breathe much needed economic life into Dundee and Arbroath.

“The economic impact assessment report demonstrates the level of value both communities could expect from it and I’m delighted to support the vision.”

D&A College’s bold plans

Dundee and Angus College is looking to move from the Kingsway Campus in Dundee to a new facility at the Wellgate.

Dundee city centre would also be transformed, with a green thoroughfare created to connect the Murraygate with the Hilltown.

There are also plans to move the Arbroath campus into the town centre.

The third part of the 10-year transformation is the potential expansion of the Gardyne campus.

It would include construction, engineering and science in a new purpose-built STEM facility.

Simon Hewitt, Dundee and Angus College principal, said: “It is fantastic to get the support of the business community for our vision.

“They are the ones who are working as hard as they can to generate prosperity and wealth across our region and it is good to know that our vision will help them achieve that.

“Both the Scottish and the UK governments have also been very supportive but now is the time to get going and bring this vision to reality as soon as we possibly can.”