Inside Stirling’s newest veggie cafe with global menu including bubble tea and dumplings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Inside Stirling’s newest veggie cafe with global menu including bubble tea and dumplings

Chai, on Barnton Street in Stirling, has a menu that includes dishes from Korea to India as well as ice cream and milkshakes.

By Isla Glen
Siya and Sanvi Agarwal who work at Chai. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Siya and Sanvi Agarwal who work at Chai. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A new Stirling café aims to bring vegetarian cuisine from across the world to the city.

Chai opened on Barnton Street in the former Vera Artisan Bakery unit on Thursday.

The family-run business has a vegetarian menu that spans the globe, including dishes from Korea to India.

The eatery sells momo dumplings, parathas and croffles (a hybrid of a croissant and waffle) plus noodles, soup, egg dishes, Indian flaky rolls, Chicago deep dish pizza, and bubble tea.

Inside Chai. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Chai is on Barnton Street. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A wide variety of desserts including ice cream, milkshakes, cakes and crepes are also on offer.

Owner Arnav Gupta told The Courier it was “good” to be open after two months of preparations.

He said: “I was always passionate about food, so we wanted to have a wee café.

“I’m very passionate about being vegetarian.

“People are so conscious about the environment and their health and they’re not frequently able to find a place that does good vegetarian food.”

The menu is entirely vegetarian, excluding the instant noodles that can be made in store.

The new café is serving bubble tea. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The Bronio, served with Cookie Monster ice cream. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Trips around the world inspired Stirling cafe’s menu

After travelling to different countries and trying different cuisines, the dad-of-one decided to bring his favourites to Stirling.

Arnav, who moved to the city four years ago, added: “I have travelled all around the world – Korea, Japan.

“If you come to the UK, you find you don’t have that kind of place where you have food from around the world.

Chai will prepare a range of noodles in-store. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Some of the ice cream on offer at Chai. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“That inspired me to find food from all over the world for this.”

Arnav, from India, will be running the business with his wife, who has previously worked at Pepe’s Piri Piri and Smokey’s.

Chai will be open from 10am to 11pm daily for sit-in and takeaway orders, with delivery also available.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Business

The Cossans solar and BESS scheme would be on rolling farmland west of Forfar. Image: BLC Energy
Plans lodged with Scottish Government for 100,000-panel solar farm near Forfar
4
To go with story by Paul Malik. Highland Game, Dundee expansion Picture shows; Highland Game factory, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Highland Game Date; 11/06/2025
Dundee venison producer to invest £1m in factory expansion
Greenheart Growers owner, Andrew (Andy) McGovern at Greenheart Growers in Kinghorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC
Fife micro-farm grows from city roots to Michelin-starred kitchens
The Barn is ready to welcome large weddings to Glen Clova Hotel. Image: Glen Clova Estate
First look inside spectacular Glen Clova Estate wedding barn after major investment at popular…
Thorntons in High Street, Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Law firm Thorntons to close Angus office following 'review'
Stirling Pram store front
Shock closure of Stirling Pram store leaves parents out of pocket
Aldi store, Glasgow Road, perth
Perth Aldi supermarket approved AGAIN after last bid blocked by Tesco
2
The Original Factory Shop in Cupar is to close for good.
Original Factory Shop in Cupar set to close
Paul Mooney, Dundee Apex City Quay general manager and lead of the Dundee Business Improvement District steering group. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee hotel boss on why he's backing a Business Improvement District
Aerial view of the Crannog Centre with Taymouth marina behind
Blaze-hit Loch Tay crannog could return as Taymouth events space

Conversation