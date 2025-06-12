Inside Stirling’s newest veggie cafe with global menu including bubble tea and dumplings

A new Stirling café aims to bring vegetarian cuisine from across the world to the city.

Chai opened on Barnton Street in the former Vera Artisan Bakery unit on Thursday.

The family-run business has a vegetarian menu that spans the globe, including dishes from Korea to India.

The eatery sells momo dumplings, parathas and croffles (a hybrid of a croissant and waffle) plus noodles, soup, egg dishes, Indian flaky rolls, Chicago deep dish pizza, and bubble tea.

A wide variety of desserts including ice cream, milkshakes, cakes and crepes are also on offer.

Owner Arnav Gupta told The Courier it was “good” to be open after two months of preparations.

He said: “I was always passionate about food, so we wanted to have a wee café.

“I’m very passionate about being vegetarian.

“People are so conscious about the environment and their health and they’re not frequently able to find a place that does good vegetarian food.”

The menu is entirely vegetarian, excluding the instant noodles that can be made in store.

Trips around the world inspired Stirling cafe’s menu

After travelling to different countries and trying different cuisines, the dad-of-one decided to bring his favourites to Stirling.

Arnav, who moved to the city four years ago, added: “I have travelled all around the world – Korea, Japan.

“If you come to the UK, you find you don’t have that kind of place where you have food from around the world.

“That inspired me to find food from all over the world for this.”

Arnav, from India, will be running the business with his wife, who has previously worked at Pepe’s Piri Piri and Smokey’s.

Chai will be open from 10am to 11pm daily for sit-in and takeaway orders, with delivery also available.

