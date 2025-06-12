Angus spare parts garage to close its doors after more than 35 years

A well-known Angus motoring business is set to close its doors after 36 years.

Angus Autospares in Montrose is the last traditional car dismantler in the region.

Owners Kenneth and Phillip Joy announced today that they are winding down the business to begin a “well-earned retirement”.

Montrose Port Authority (MPA) has acquired land and property currently occupied by Angus Autospares, following a direct approach by the owners.

Kenneth and Phillip reached out to the port keen to ensure the site continues to support the town’s industrial development.

Angus Autospares promoted reuse of spare parts

Situated on Rossie Island, Montrose, Angus Autospares dismantled vehicles into parts for resale.

As well as enabling owners to dispose of their cars, vans and motorbikes conveniently, the Angus business also offered second hand parts for sale.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) registered garage also helped to prevent unnecessary scrap waste by promoting the reuse of vehicle components.

Montrose Port’s strategic land purchase follows a recent £3.2 million grant from Scottish Enterprise, which was awarded in recognition of the port’s position as a leader in Scotland’s offshore wind sector.

The funding is supporting the development of Montrose Port Industrial Park (MPIP), a site acquired by MPA in October 2024 and formerly home to Petrofac’s fire training facility and the now-demolished Charleton House.

This investment supplements a wider £7.2m expansion plan aimed at transforming the MPIP site, located north of the town, into a hub for future growth.

The project will significantly enhance MPA’s infrastructure and capabilities, strengthening its ability to attract further and new investment to both the port and the local area.

While specific plans have not yet been announced for the Angus Autospares 910 square metre plot, its location adjacent to MPA’s main quayside operations base made the purchase a logical move for the trust port.

Montrose Port currently supports around 450 jobs in the area, while operating as a critical hub for the Scottish maritime industry.

Continued development of Montrose

Kenneth Joy of Angus Autospares said: “After many years of dedicating ourselves to this business, we are looking forward to a relaxing retirement.

“The port’s purchase takes a huge weight off of our shoulders, and we feel reassured that the land will be put to good use towards the continued development of Montrose.”

Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison said: “Acquiring this land doesn’t just enable further development opportunities for MPA, it also allows us to support these local business owners to have a smooth transition into a fulfilling retirement after decades of service to the local area.”

Montrose Port Authority has operated as a Trust Port for nearly 200 years.

Since 2012 it has invested over £27m into its infrastructure.