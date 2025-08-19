EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks hits out at former Tayside Aviation owners

Tony Banks has reignited his war of words with the former owners of Tayside Aviation after a senior engineer admitted falsifying flight records.

Stuart McPherson, 67, is awaiting sentence after showing a “blatant disregard” for aircraft safety by making bogus logbook entries at the now-defunct Dundee flight school.

Mr Banks has now revealed he raised the alarm, before spending a six-figure sum on ensuring the planes were safe for students to use.

He has broken his silence on the issue less than a month after a separate court case which ruled the company’s previous owners James and Kathleen Watt had not “fairly and accurately disclosed” a change in their firm’s accounting policy.

The Secret Millionaire star says this judgment vindicated him from being seen as responsible for Tayside Aviation’s collapse.

A second hearing regarding possible compensation will be held at a later date.

Tony Banks and Tayside Aviation

Mr Banks, who found fame on the Channel 4 show, has maintained for years he was not to blame for the collapse of Tayside Aviation.

When the air training school collapsed in April 2023 under his ownership, 22 people found themselves suddenly unemployed and students were left thousands of pounds out of pocket.

He claims he was misled by husband and wife James and Kathleen Watt — claims they defended at the Court of Session.

Speaking to The Courier this week, Mr Banks said: “When we took over Tayside Aviation, we uncovered issues with the maintenance of aircraft and the recording process used under the management of the previous owners, James and Kathleen Watt.

“We reported our concerns to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as soon as we found out what was going on and then spent hundreds of thousands of pounds ensuring the aircraft were safe for students to use.

“We have not been able to talk about this until now for obvious legal reasons.

“However, this prosecution, coupled with the judgement issued by Lord Braid last month that ruled the previous owners breached a warranty that led to us being misled during the sale of the business, shows that the collapse of Tayside Aviation was sadly unavoidable.

“We invested around £1.5 million into the business to address the aircraft safety issues and to deal with cashflow problems caused by the accounting process, but, in the end, we simply couldn’t save Tayside Aviation.

“We have always been unfairly blamed for Tayside Aviation going under but this prosecution and the Court of Session judgement show that blame lies firmly elsewhere.”

Turbulence

The relationship between Mr Banks and the Watts wasn’t always turbulent.

In 2022, when it was announced the Balhousie Care founder had bought the flight school, Mr Watt was originally staying on to run it.

They had both served in the armed forces — Tony Banks is a veteran of the parachute regiment and the Falklands War, while aviator Jim had been in the Royal Navy.

But their relationship unravelled publicly in 2023 after Tayside Aviation plunged into administration, culminating in a series of court actions.

Last month we reported on a judgement made by Lord Braid, which ruled the Watts had not disclosed a change in their firm’s accounting policy.

Mr Banks also says he paid hundreds of thousands of pounds to fix the “aircraft safety issues” uncovered after former employee Mr McPherson falsified log book entries in his role as continuing airworthiness manager.

The engineer is awaiting sentence after admitting making bogus records.

Tayside Aviation collapse

Mr Banks says he invested £1.5m trying to rescue Tayside Aviation.

In 2023, after its collapse, he told us it had cost him £3m.

Interpath’s latest administrators report lists Mr Banks as a secured creditor owed £110,000.

In July, we reported on a civil case ruling made at the Court of Session.

It centred around how tuition fees paid in advance by students had been presented in the Tayside Aviation accounts prior to him buying the firm.

Lord Braid found Mr Banks had failed to prove four of the warranties had been breached.

But a fifth — that accounts prepared in 2020 had not followed the same accounting policy of those prepared in 2017 — had not been “fairly and accurately disclosed” to the businessman.

Lord Braid said the evidence presented by Mr Banks, including a key spreadsheet and expert testimony, was unreliable or inadmissible due to methodological flaws, was missing primary documents and had a lack of clear factual grounding.

Last year an employment tribunal ruled Tayside Aviation failed to follow correct redundancy procedures as the company went into administration.

Who is James Watt?

James ‘Jim’ Watt bought Tayside Aviation in 2004, while wife Kathleen was appointed a director in 2015.

The school was founded on a strip of grass in 1962.

Mr Watt advocated for plans to launch Scotland’s first international aviation academy in the empty former water board building next to the airport, unveiled the morning after the UK voted for Brexit.

These stalled when Tayside Aviation went bust, despite funding promises in the Tay Cities Deal.

Mr Watt is now managing director of Fife Airport, where he and Kathleen run Fife Flight School.

After being approached by The Courier to see if he wanted to respond to Mr Banks, Mr Watt sent a copy of an inspection report from Education Scotland for Tayside Aviation, dated June 2021 when he still owned the company.

He added: “Mr Banks is not worthy of any comment.”

The CAA said it would not be appropriate to comment on McPherson’s conviction until after he is sentenced.