Staff at Fife firm Silberline sign ‘termination agreement’ ahead of closure

The company will close its factory this year with the loss of 100 jobs.

By Rob McLaren
Silberline's factory on Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The operations director of Fife firm Silberline said staff have signed a “termination agreement” ahead of the factory’s closure later this year.

The update comes as new accounts for the Leven firm show a decline in sales and a large financial loss.

The Courier revealed in April 2024 that workers had been informed of plans to close the large factory.

The company manufactures pigments for coatings, paints, inks, plastics and textiles and has operated in Leven for more than 50 years.

The newly filed accounts, for the year ending 2024, show a deteriorating financial position.

More than £3 million has been written off related to the factory closure.

Employees sign termination agreement

Silberline has its headquarters in America and around a quarter of its 450-strong workforce is based in Fife.

The plans to close the Leven factory emerged just a few months after Silberline was acquired by German company Eckart, which also specialises in pigments.

A new update from operations director Alan Snaddon said staff had signed a “termination agreement”.

He said: “We still anticipate the Leven site will be closing at the end of this year.

“Operations will continue as scheduled until then.

“We have been consulting with our affected employees and their representatives. This consultation process has been completed.

“As a result, all employees have agreed to enter a termination agreement.”

Declining sales and £3.4m write-off for Silberline closure

The new accounts for Silberline cover the financial year to December 31 2024.

The report shows turnover for the Fife operation fell from £16.4m in 2023 to £13.7m last year.

The company’s pre-tax loss increased from £2.6m to £10.3m.

There were several exceptional expenses during the year including a £3m impairment charge on plant and equipment.

Silberline also recorded exceptional costs of £3.4m as a provision for redundancy payments and the termination of equipment leases from the upcoming closure.

Silberline’s factory at Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife.

In his report with the accounts chief commercial officer Andreas Gipp said: “The sector in which the company operates is a globally priced competitive market.

“We are currently operating in an inflationary environment and we have seen an increase in raw material prices.”

His report adds: “Following a consultation process with employees and a lengthy review of our operation in Leven, the decision has been made to close the Leven plant by the end of December 2025.”

Silberline recorded a pre-tax profit of £164,000 in 2022. But this profitable year followed losses of £513,000 in 2021; £1.5m in 2020 and £239,000 in 2019.

Conversation