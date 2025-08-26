Dundee chefs in bitter public row over award-winning restaurant

Two Dundee chefs have become embroiled in a bitter public row over the award-winning restaurant business they ran together.

John Tindal claims he was sacked after several years of running The Howff Secret Supper Club on Bank Street with fellow chef Lewis Donegan.

The business claimed the title of Restaurant of the Year for the central area at the Food Awards Scotland last year.

The row erupted after John claimed he had been relieved of his duties at the venue, after stepping down as a director and taking some time off to recover from illness.

John has since launched a fundraising campaign to help pay back a personal loan he says he took out to help cover running costs at the business.

Lewis claims he was never involved in discussions with John about him taking out the loan, and accused John of a data breach after he messaged customers at The Howff Secret Supper Club asking for support in the wake of his departure.

Howff Supper Club chef ‘hastily signed new contract’

John, 38, admits he took out a personal £20,000 bank loan in July 2024 because, he claims, the business was unable to secure its own account.

He says the relationship between the chefs broke down a year later.

Speaking to The Courier, John said: “The nature of working in a small team meant we were all doing additional duties – accounts, washing dishes and so on.

“I became unwell at the end of June and needed some time off to recover.

“Lewis and I had a discussion around this time about me working remotely one day a week to do the accounts.

“Off the back of that meeting, we agreed that over the next six months, I would be stepping away from the business.

“A new contract was presented to me, guaranteeing six months’ work while I set up my own business.

“Given we’d known each other for years, we both agreed we’d never leave each other in the lurch.

“I hastily signed it in good faith, but I should have read it properly.”

Row over £20,000 bank loan

John says the contract put him on a three-month probationary period.

Within a month, he claims, he was dismissed by email without warning.

John said: “They brought another chef in to replace me.

“The email I received stated there were no more hours available and thanked me for my efforts.

“This business was my life for the last five years.

“I took out the £20,000 bank loan to cover bills and wages from June, July and August 2024.

“Given I was in charge of the accounts, I knew we needed this loan to keep the business operating during that period.

“Prior to my dismissal, £310 had been paid back to me each month to reduce the loan.

“I presented a proposal for the company to repay the loan with two options for the directors to cover the balance.

Statement issued by Howff Secret Supper Club owner in row with ex-business partner

“But days before the deadline we had agreed (August 1), I was dismissed.

“That’s why I set up a crowdfunding page to help repay the loan – and the response has been incredible.”

Company records show John was appointed as a director in May 2022 and resigned on July 1 this year.

Lewis – a former Masterchef: The Professionals contestant – is one of the two remaining directors, along with his wife Sinead.

When The Courier approached Lewis for a response, he directed us to a statement issued via social media and said it would be “extremely wrong” to publish a story on the claims made by John.

The statement on Facebook said: “It is horrendous that I have to publicly post this but, as many of you are already aware, there are slanderous, false accusations circulating on social media about me.

“I have not yet been in a position to speak until now, but I truly appreciate and am extremely humbled by the many kind messages of support I have received over the last few days.

“Upon seeking legal advice, I am now at liberty to comment on these untrue accusations.

“With regards to a personal loan that an ex-colleague has stated he took out to aid my business – this was never discussed with me.

“Since October 2024, I have repeatedly requested evidence of this loan, and to this day, it has never been provided.

“Said ex-colleague was gifted director status along with shares in the business in 2022, without any investment or loan input, as all investment and outlays were covered by me.

“I will not discuss the serious reasons that led to the termination of this ex-employee’s contract on social media.”

Chef accused of breaching customers’ details

Lewis also accused John of a “data breach of customer details” after several Howff Supper Club customers received an email from him asking for support for his fundraiser.

One customer told The Courier they were shocked to be contacted by John about the matter out of the blue.

Asked to respond to this claim, John said: “I managed 90% of correspondence to customers via phone and email.

“Most customers knew me by name, and I sent them a message to let them know I’d left the business.

“As far as I’m concerned, there has been no data breach.”

In response to the claim he was sacked for “serious reasons”, John claims the only explanation he was given for his dismissal was the lack of hours available.