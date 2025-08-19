Courier Business Awards 2025 finalists revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courier Business Awards 2025 finalists revealed

160 entries from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling were received to the prestigious awards.

By Rob McLaren
Courier Business Awards 2025 shortlist.
Ambition, innovation, resilience and determination – this year’s entries to The Courier Business Awards had it all.

Around 160 submissions were received to this year’s awards, held in partnership with chartered accountants Henderson Loggie.

The six-strong judging panel spent hours debating each category and whittling down the entries to create the shortlist.

The black-tie event will be held for the 12th time on October 24 at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

Courier Business Awards 2025 judges select the finalists

Companies large and small and spanning a diverse range of sectors are featured on the shortlist.

As well as businesses operating in Tayside and Fife, this year’s awards also received several entries from companies from the Stirling area, reflecting The Courier’s greater geographical coverage.

This year’s judging panel was chaired by The Courier editor David Clegg.

He said: “Seeing the full sweep of talent and ambition across every category was genuinely inspiring.

“What stood out most was how deeply rooted these businesses are in their communities – driven not just by commercial success, but by a real commitment to people and place.

All winners at The Courier Business Awards 2024 at the Apex Hotel, City Quay, Dundee.

“The awards are a celebration of that shared spirit. It’s a privilege to help shine a light on the companies and individuals shaping the future of our region.”

The other judges were 4J Studios chairman Chris van der Kuyl; Marie Macklin of The HALO Group; Angela Linton, the former chief executive of Hillcrest; The Courier business editor Rob McLaren; and David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie.

Mr Smith added: “It was great to see a lot of new companies coming forward this year.

The Courier Business Awards judging panel: Rob McLaren, Marie Macklin, David Smith, Chris van der Kuyl, Angela Linton and David Clegg. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The Courier Business Awards judging panel: Rob McLaren, Marie Macklin, David Smith, Chris van der Kuyl, Angela Linton and David Clegg. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“One thing that struck me in this year’s judging pack was that a lot of businesses have been successful through necessity of having to adapt their business.

“Others have seen an opportunity and gone for it. The entries highlighted a lot of brave decisions.

“I really enjoyed the debates in the room today. It is a very strong shortlist.”

This year’s host

Each of the shortlisted businesses will be visited in person by senior members of staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie in the coming weeks who will report back to the judging panel.

After each of the category winners, an overall Business of the Year award will be presented. Last year’s Business of the Year was Montrose Port Authority.

This year’s awards will be hosted by BBC Sport and BBC Radio 2 presenter Jason Mohammad.

He said: “I love hosting events with amazing Scottish audiences. Some of you may know I also do like to end the event with a bit of a sing song. See you all soon in Dundee.”

Courier Business Awards 2025 finalists

*Finalists listed in alphabetical order.

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

  • Callum Gordon – Fife Council
  • Casey Gardner – Persimmon Homes North Scotland
  • Connor Deuchars – Forth Ports
  • Zoe Clark – Due North Creatives

Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Montrose Port Authority

  • AJ Renewables
  • M.ad Agency
  • Mills Observatory
  • SaltDog Marine

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders LLP

  • Dave Tipping – Kids Operating Room
  • Jimmy Urquhart – Discovery Flexibles
  • Joyce Gibson – Direct Soccer

Community sponsored by Dundee and Angus College

  • Alexander Community Development
  • Braw Tea CIC
  • Kanzen for Life
  • Montrose Community Trust

Employer of the Year sponsored by Dundee Science Centre

  • ESP Group
  • NCR Atleos
  • Waracle

Family sponsored by Thorntons

Angus
  • ESP Group
  • Forbes of Kingennie
  • Whytes of Monifieth
Dundee
  • Clarks Bakery
  • Direct Soccer
  • Spaces Taylored
Fife
  • Pettycur Bay Holiday Park
  • The Natural Energy Company
  • Wee Kingdom Softplay & Café
Perthshire
  • Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels
  • Gillies & Mackay
  • The Alyth Hotel

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

  • Driver Hire Dundee & Perth
  • RADIX
  • Raeburn Training

Innovation and Technology sponsored by SSEN Transmission

  • Direct Soccer
  • RADIX
  • Scott & Fyfe

Legal and Property sponsored by Alpha Projects

  • Duncan and McConnell Solicitors
  • Harmony Homes Estate Agency
  • Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland

  • Pettycur Bay Holiday Park
  • Scone Palace
  • The Alyth Hotel

Medium to Large Business sponsored by Barratt Homes

  • Direct Soccer
  • ESP Group
  • Forth Ports
  • NCR Atleos

Service sponsored by Walker Luxury Jeweller

  • Change Centre Dundee (Street Soccer Group)
  • Here’s The Plan
  • Hutcheon Mearns

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

  • Discovery Stone
  • Economy Car and Van Hire
  • Raeburn Training
  • The Alyth Hotel

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

  • DP&L Travel Management
  • RADIX
  • The Natural Energy Company
  • Transition Stirling

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

  • Angus Alchemy
  • Discovery Stone
  • The Culdee

