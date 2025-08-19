Courier Business Awards 2025 finalists revealed

Ambition, innovation, resilience and determination – this year’s entries to The Courier Business Awards had it all.
Around 160 submissions were received to this year’s awards, held in partnership with chartered accountants Henderson Loggie.
The six-strong judging panel spent hours debating each category and whittling down the entries to create the shortlist.
The black-tie event will be held for the 12th time on October 24 at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Companies large and small and spanning a diverse range of sectors are featured on the shortlist.
As well as businesses operating in Tayside and Fife, this year’s awards also received several entries from companies from the Stirling area, reflecting The Courier’s greater geographical coverage.
This year’s judging panel was chaired by The Courier editor David Clegg.
He said: “Seeing the full sweep of talent and ambition across every category was genuinely inspiring.
“What stood out most was how deeply rooted these businesses are in their communities – driven not just by commercial success, but by a real commitment to people and place.
“The awards are a celebration of that shared spirit. It’s a privilege to help shine a light on the companies and individuals shaping the future of our region.”
The other judges were 4J Studios chairman Chris van der Kuyl; Marie Macklin of The HALO Group; Angela Linton, the former chief executive of Hillcrest; The Courier business editor Rob McLaren; and David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie.
Mr Smith added: “It was great to see a lot of new companies coming forward this year.
“One thing that struck me in this year’s judging pack was that a lot of businesses have been successful through necessity of having to adapt their business.
“Others have seen an opportunity and gone for it. The entries highlighted a lot of brave decisions.
“I really enjoyed the debates in the room today. It is a very strong shortlist.”
Each of the shortlisted businesses will be visited in person by senior members of staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie in the coming weeks who will report back to the judging panel.
After each of the category winners, an overall Business of the Year award will be presented. Last year’s Business of the Year was Montrose Port Authority.
This year’s awards will be hosted by BBC Sport and BBC Radio 2 presenter Jason Mohammad.
He said: “I love hosting events with amazing Scottish audiences. Some of you may know I also do like to end the event with a bit of a sing song. See you all soon in Dundee.”
*Finalists listed in alphabetical order.
Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels
- Callum Gordon – Fife Council
- Casey Gardner – Persimmon Homes North Scotland
- Connor Deuchars – Forth Ports
- Zoe Clark – Due North Creatives
Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Montrose Port Authority
- AJ Renewables
- M.ad Agency
- Mills Observatory
- SaltDog Marine
Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders LLP
- Dave Tipping – Kids Operating Room
- Jimmy Urquhart – Discovery Flexibles
- Joyce Gibson – Direct Soccer
Community sponsored by Dundee and Angus College
- Alexander Community Development
- Braw Tea CIC
- Kanzen for Life
- Montrose Community Trust
Employer of the Year sponsored by Dundee Science Centre
- ESP Group
- NCR Atleos
- Waracle
Family sponsored by Thorntons
Angus
- ESP Group
- Forbes of Kingennie
- Whytes of Monifieth
Dundee
- Clarks Bakery
- Direct Soccer
- Spaces Taylored
Fife
- Pettycur Bay Holiday Park
- The Natural Energy Company
- Wee Kingdom Softplay & Café
Perthshire
- Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels
- Gillies & Mackay
- The Alyth Hotel
Growth sponsored by Hillcrest
- Driver Hire Dundee & Perth
- RADIX
- Raeburn Training
Innovation and Technology sponsored by SSEN Transmission
- Direct Soccer
- RADIX
- Scott & Fyfe
Legal and Property sponsored by Alpha Projects
- Duncan and McConnell Solicitors
- Harmony Homes Estate Agency
- Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland
- Pettycur Bay Holiday Park
- Scone Palace
- The Alyth Hotel
Medium to Large Business sponsored by Barratt Homes
- Direct Soccer
- ESP Group
- Forth Ports
- NCR Atleos
Service sponsored by Walker Luxury Jeweller
- Change Centre Dundee (Street Soccer Group)
- Here’s The Plan
- Hutcheon Mearns
Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray
- Discovery Stone
- Economy Car and Van Hire
- Raeburn Training
- The Alyth Hotel
Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports
- DP&L Travel Management
- RADIX
- The Natural Energy Company
- Transition Stirling
Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos
- Angus Alchemy
- Discovery Stone
- The Culdee
