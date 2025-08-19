Courier Business Awards 2025 finalists revealed

Ambition, innovation, resilience and determination – this year’s entries to The Courier Business Awards had it all.

Around 160 submissions were received to this year’s awards, held in partnership with chartered accountants Henderson Loggie.

The six-strong judging panel spent hours debating each category and whittling down the entries to create the shortlist.

The black-tie event will be held for the 12th time on October 24 at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

Courier Business Awards 2025 judges select the finalists

Companies large and small and spanning a diverse range of sectors are featured on the shortlist.

As well as businesses operating in Tayside and Fife, this year’s awards also received several entries from companies from the Stirling area, reflecting The Courier’s greater geographical coverage.

This year’s judging panel was chaired by The Courier editor David Clegg.

He said: “Seeing the full sweep of talent and ambition across every category was genuinely inspiring.

“What stood out most was how deeply rooted these businesses are in their communities – driven not just by commercial success, but by a real commitment to people and place.

“The awards are a celebration of that shared spirit. It’s a privilege to help shine a light on the companies and individuals shaping the future of our region.”

The other judges were 4J Studios chairman Chris van der Kuyl; Marie Macklin of The HALO Group; Angela Linton, the former chief executive of Hillcrest; The Courier business editor Rob McLaren; and David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie.

Mr Smith added: “It was great to see a lot of new companies coming forward this year.

“One thing that struck me in this year’s judging pack was that a lot of businesses have been successful through necessity of having to adapt their business.

“Others have seen an opportunity and gone for it. The entries highlighted a lot of brave decisions.

“I really enjoyed the debates in the room today. It is a very strong shortlist.”

This year’s host

Each of the shortlisted businesses will be visited in person by senior members of staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie in the coming weeks who will report back to the judging panel.

After each of the category winners, an overall Business of the Year award will be presented. Last year’s Business of the Year was Montrose Port Authority.

This year’s awards will be hosted by BBC Sport and BBC Radio 2 presenter Jason Mohammad.

He said: “I love hosting events with amazing Scottish audiences. Some of you may know I also do like to end the event with a bit of a sing song. See you all soon in Dundee.”

Courier Business Awards 2025 finalists

*Finalists listed in alphabetical order.

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

Callum Gordon – Fife Council

Casey Gardner – Persimmon Homes North Scotland

Connor Deuchars – Forth Ports

Zoe Clark – Due North Creatives

Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Montrose Port Authority

AJ Renewables

M.ad Agency

Mills Observatory

SaltDog Marine

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders LLP

Dave Tipping – Kids Operating Room

Jimmy Urquhart – Discovery Flexibles

Joyce Gibson – Direct Soccer

Community sponsored by Dundee and Angus College

Alexander Community Development

Braw Tea CIC

Kanzen for Life

Montrose Community Trust

Employer of the Year sponsored by Dundee Science Centre

ESP Group

NCR Atleos

Waracle

Family sponsored by Thorntons

Angus

ESP Group

Forbes of Kingennie

Whytes of Monifieth

Dundee

Clarks Bakery

Direct Soccer

Spaces Taylored

Fife

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

The Natural Energy Company

Wee Kingdom Softplay & Café

Perthshire

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels

Gillies & Mackay

The Alyth Hotel

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

Driver Hire Dundee & Perth

RADIX

Raeburn Training

Innovation and Technology sponsored by SSEN Transmission

Direct Soccer

RADIX

Scott & Fyfe

Legal and Property sponsored by Alpha Projects

Duncan and McConnell Solicitors

Harmony Homes Estate Agency

Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

Scone Palace

The Alyth Hotel

Medium to Large Business sponsored by Barratt Homes

Direct Soccer

ESP Group

Forth Ports

NCR Atleos

Service sponsored by Walker Luxury Jeweller

Change Centre Dundee (Street Soccer Group)

Here’s The Plan

Hutcheon Mearns

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Discovery Stone

Economy Car and Van Hire

Raeburn Training

The Alyth Hotel

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

DP&L Travel Management

RADIX

The Natural Energy Company

Transition Stirling

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos