Home Business & Environment Business

Glenrothes joinery firm TJ Ross hits £3 million sales

The family-run firm, now led by son Alyn Richardson, has grown in its 45 years to serve clients across Scotland and overseas.

Alyn Richardson hard at work in his new role as owner of TJ Ross. Image: Jay Robertson
By Dylan Lockhart

TJ Ross, known for making and restoring doors and windows in Fife, has recorded turnover of £3 million.

The 45-year-old family business runs a large production facility in Glenrothes alongside a showroom in Edinburgh.

This year, Alyn Richardson stepped in to lead the 32-strong team following the retirement of his father, Martin Richardson.

The company has grown from its roots in Strathmiglo to serving clients across Scotland and even overseas.

Growing the business

In 2018, TJ Ross moved its headquarters from Strathmiglo to Glenrothes as part of a strategic plan to expand production and improve facilities.

It has proved a success. The new site allowed the business to invest in advanced machinery and scale up operations.

The TJ Ross team in Glenrothes. Image: Jay Robertson
The upgrade has enabled the firm to handle larger projects and even expand its reach internationally.

Alyn said: “We spent a lot of money getting the workshop where we wanted it to be, including a quarter of a million pounds on a purpose-built machine from Germany.

“Now, we’re sending our own trucks all around the country and even overseas.

“That’s exactly what we wanted when we moved, to scale the business.”

TJ Ross clients

The Fife firm has built a diverse client base ranging from private homeowners to major developers and hotels.

This balance has helped it stay resilient and expand its geographic reach across Scotland and beyond.

The physical showroom has been a major advantage for the company, giving customers the chance to see and experience the products first hand.

The team at TJ Ross in the Glenrothes workshop. Image: Jay Robertson
“Our biggest project so far was at Crieff Hydro, where we supplied and fitted doors and windows for three restaurants, keeping several squads busy for nine months.

“We have always kept a broad client base, if one sector dips, another usually holds steady.

“We now work everywhere – Edinburgh, Glasgow, St Andrews, Fife, the Isle of Arran, even as far north as Dornoch.

“Some clients come to us for a single statement front door, while others need major developments.

“Whether we install or just supply, the quality is exactly the same.”

TJ Ross looking to the future

Like many manufacturers, TJ Ross faces challenges from rising costs and an uncertain economic climate.

Despite these pressures, the company takes pride in how far it has come over the past four decades.

The TJ Ross showroom in Edinburgh. Image: Jay Robertson
Looking ahead, the firm plans to stabilise its current position before considering the next stage of expansion.

“The struggling economy has definitely affected us. There’s less confidence in the market, which stops people spending.

“What makes me proud is seeing how far we’ve come in 20 years. That scale of change is down to the hard work of the whole team.

“Right now, I want to hold the equilibrium we’ve reached.

“I don’t want to scale up too quickly and risk falling off the pedestal.”

Conversation