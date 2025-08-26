The Stirling pub set up to give its profits back to Fallin community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Stirling pub set up to give its profits back to Fallin community

The Gothenburg in Fallin follows the Swedish model of community pubs who donate most of their profits to charity or the community.

The Gothenburg pub in Fallin, Stirling has been pouring pints since 1904. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Dylan Lockhart

A unique Stirling pub has been pouring pints since 1904 following the Swedish “Gothenburg System” which gives money back to the community.

For more than a century, the Gothenburg has served as a cornerstone of the Fallin community, reinvesting profits into local projects and charities.

The Gothenburg System came to Scotland from Sweden in the early 20th century, mainly to mining villages.

After falling on hard times, Rob Donaldson stepped in 12 years ago to revive it.

Today, the Goth is once again focused on supporting the people of Fallin and keeping community spirit alive.

How the Gothenburg works

The principle was simple: pubs would keep 5% of profits, and 95% went back into the local community.

Of the original 50 Gothenburg pubs, only three remain in Scotland.

In Fallin, the pub is run by a committee of shareholders, with Rob as secretary and licensee.

For the last 12 years Rob Donaldson has been pouring new life in to the Goth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
He said: “The idea of reinvesting in the village still drives what we do.

“The building here is owned by the committee. Along with the pub, we also own the bowling green, two flats above the bar, and the car park.

“Shareholders elect a committee of 10.

“We meet twice a year, report the accounts, and make sure profits go back into the community.”

For the last few years, most profits had to be reinvested back into the pub.

Rob Donaldson and Sonia Donaldson having a pint in the refurbished Gothenburg in Fallin. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Rob said: “The pub was on its knees 12 years ago, and then Covid hit hard.

“We’ve been refurbishing the building to bring it up to standard.

“We’ve added TVs, a fire alarm, a jukebox, new tables and chairs, upgraded the pump system, and installed central heating.

“Running a pub nowadays is really tough, but it is a vital meeting place for the village.”

The Goth’s charitable work

The committee continues to fund local and charitable causes, from families in need to major charities like Strathcarron Hospice.

Even though funds are limited, the Gothenburg will fund the Christmas lights tree at the church hall in Fallin this winter.

Rob said: “Over the years, we’ve raised about £35,000 for Strathcarron Hospice.

Rob Donaldson in front of the historic pub focused on community efforts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
“There’s also a food hub across from the pub, run by the community voice group, helping locals in need with donations from Tesco.

“We’ve supported people attending the Special Olympics, helped darts players travel abroad, and funded village defibrillators.

“At Christmas, I buy selection boxes, dress as Santa and hand them out to kids.”

The Gothenburg’s future in Fallin

For Rob, running The Gothenburg is both a responsibility and a privilege.

He takes pride in restoring the building, keeping the atmosphere alive, and maintaining the pub as a hub for Fallin.

“I get a sense of well-being seeing the place looking good and customers happy.

“I’m happy where I am. I know the village and the people.

“And we’ll keep putting money back into the community.

“My main goal is to keep the Goth open.”

