The Stirling pub set up to give its profits back to Fallin community

A unique Stirling pub has been pouring pints since 1904 following the Swedish “Gothenburg System” which gives money back to the community.

For more than a century, the Gothenburg has served as a cornerstone of the Fallin community, reinvesting profits into local projects and charities.

The Gothenburg System came to Scotland from Sweden in the early 20th century, mainly to mining villages.

After falling on hard times, Rob Donaldson stepped in 12 years ago to revive it.

Today, the Goth is once again focused on supporting the people of Fallin and keeping community spirit alive.

How the Gothenburg works

The principle was simple: pubs would keep 5% of profits, and 95% went back into the local community.

Of the original 50 Gothenburg pubs, only three remain in Scotland.

In Fallin, the pub is run by a committee of shareholders, with Rob as secretary and licensee.

He said: “The idea of reinvesting in the village still drives what we do.

“The building here is owned by the committee. Along with the pub, we also own the bowling green, two flats above the bar, and the car park.

“Shareholders elect a committee of 10.

“We meet twice a year, report the accounts, and make sure profits go back into the community.”

For the last few years, most profits had to be reinvested back into the pub.

Rob said: “The pub was on its knees 12 years ago, and then Covid hit hard.

“We’ve been refurbishing the building to bring it up to standard.

“We’ve added TVs, a fire alarm, a jukebox, new tables and chairs, upgraded the pump system, and installed central heating.

“Running a pub nowadays is really tough, but it is a vital meeting place for the village.”

The Goth’s charitable work

The committee continues to fund local and charitable causes, from families in need to major charities like Strathcarron Hospice.

Even though funds are limited, the Gothenburg will fund the Christmas lights tree at the church hall in Fallin this winter.

Rob said: “Over the years, we’ve raised about £35,000 for Strathcarron Hospice.

“There’s also a food hub across from the pub, run by the community voice group, helping locals in need with donations from Tesco.

“We’ve supported people attending the Special Olympics, helped darts players travel abroad, and funded village defibrillators.

“At Christmas, I buy selection boxes, dress as Santa and hand them out to kids.”

The Gothenburg’s future in Fallin

For Rob, running The Gothenburg is both a responsibility and a privilege.

He takes pride in restoring the building, keeping the atmosphere alive, and maintaining the pub as a hub for Fallin.

“I get a sense of well-being seeing the place looking good and customers happy.

“I’m happy where I am. I know the village and the people.

“And we’ll keep putting money back into the community.

“My main goal is to keep the Goth open.”